By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh. With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh is putting on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Highmark Light Up Night is back. It will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, and this year’s 60th anniversary has something holiday-themed for everyone.

We’re breaking down all the events and activities place by place so you can plan your evening downtown.

For more information for what’s in store this holiday season in Pittsburgh, visit the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership‘s holiday section here.



PLACES:

U.S. Steel Tower

Visit the only authorized replica of the Nativity featured in Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The Crèche is roughly 64-feet wide by 36-feet long and features 20 life-sized figures. It was blessed on Friday morning and will be on display through Jan. 7.

City-County Building

The 106th Official City Tree will twinkle to life at 5 p.m., followed by a Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks show. The 60-foot spruce is from Lincoln Place and 90 of its oversized ornaments will have the name of a city neighborhood.

On the Grant Street portico, you can look at the 19th Annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition. Sixty winners will have their creations on display.

Highmark Building

What’s Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Highmark Tree on the old Hornes building? Don’t miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition with a Rooftop Fireworks show at 6 p.m. at the corner of Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street!

Fifth Avenue Place

Right across the street is the Holiday Ice Carvings! Organizers promise “one magnificent sculpture playing special homage to Light Up Night’s 60th-anniversary celebration.” They are always spectacular.

EQT Plaza

Stroll along Penn Avenue to EQT Plaza and you can take the BEST. SELFIE. EVER. with the World’s Largest Pickle Ornament! Gates to the plaza will be open daily until 9 p.m. Share your photos using the hashtag — #PickleOrnamentPGH.

One Oxford Centre

This is the place to eat! Some of the areas best food trucks will set up along the outdoor patio, ready to heat up warm meals on a cold night. Children can also visit with Santa Claus from 6-8 p.m. and see the 30-foot tree in Oxford Centre’s lobby.

Market Square

Do your shopping at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market! The European-style, open-air holiday market will be open daily, except on Thanksgiving. This year is the 10th anniversary of the popular marketplace.

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

From ornaments to art, pottery to baked goods, candles to jewelry, it’s easy to find something special for someone special. And, it’s all to the music coming from BJ’s Sounds of the Season Stage!

From Market Square to the North Pole, you can also virtually visit with Santa!

For a full list of vendors at this year’s market, click here.

PPG Plaza

Lace up those skates for the UPMC Rink at PPG Place. Get into the Christmas spirit by skating around the beautiful 60-foot tree, decorated with more than 100,000 lights! For tickets, click here.

Then, take in the Spirit of Giving Around the World exhibit in the windows of Two PPG Place along Fourth Avenue. It features 16 life-sized Santas from around the world.

Visit PPG Place’s website here for more information.

Heinz Hall

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will play the sounds of the season at three 30-minute concerts. Admission is free at 6:30, 7:15, and 8 p.m. The concerts mark the debut of newly-appointed Assistant Conductor Jacob Joyce.

Visit Heinz Hall’s website for more details here.



STAGES:

American Authors and Pittsburgh favorite Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers highlight this year’s Light Up Night concert schedule! There will be five stages spread out across downtown to provide music and performances.

Highmark Main Stage

(At Stanwix Street and Penn Ave.)

• Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers @ 5 p.m.

• Mr. Small’s All-Star Beatles Tribute @ 6:30 p.m.

• Miss Freddye @ 8:20 p.m.

BNY Mellon Allegheny Overlook Stage

(At Ft. Duquesne Blvd. and Sixth St.)

• Donora @ 5 p.m.

• Lyndsey Smith & Steeltown Horns @ 6:30 p.m.

• American Authors @ 8:30 p.m.

BJ’s Sounds of the Season Stage

(Market Square)

• Kea Michaels

• The Evergreens

EQT Jazzmasters Stage

(EQT Plaza)

• MCG Jazz Presents: The Daniel May Trio with Dwayne Dolphin and George Heid III @ Noon-9:30 p.m.

City of Pittsburgh Grant Street Stage

(City-County Building)

Performances start here at 4 p.m.

• River City Brass Band

• Texture Contemporary Ballet

• Act 3 (a cappella)

• Pittsburgh CLO

Click here for more.



LUN FORECAST:

Click here for the latest weather conditions.

ROAD CLOSURES & DETOURS:

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has released this list of road closures for the holiday celebrations downtown. Plan accordingly if you are heading to any of the events.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Drivers who need to get around the closure can use Liberty Avenue, Seventh Street, the Andy Warhol Bridge and Isabella Street.

Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 a.m.:

• Fort Duquesne Boulevard, westbound lanes between Stanwix Street and 6th Street and between 6th Street and 7th Street

• Roberto Clemente (6th Street) Bridge

• Stanwix Street between Liberty Avenue & Ft. Duquesne Boulevard (with garage access to the parking garage at 625 Stanwix Street)

• Penn Avenue between Stanwix Street & 6th Street (with garage access to the 6th and Penn parking garage at 542 Penn Ave)

• Penn Avenue Extension between Stanwix Street and the Gateway Light Rail Station

• Fifth Avenue between Penn Avenue & Liberty Avenue

• Cecil Place between Ft. Duquesne Boulevard & Penn Avenue

Friday, Nov. 19 from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 4-11 p.m.:

• Fourth Avenue between Smithfield Street and Grant Street (garage access only)

• Fourth Avenue between Stanwix Street and Wood Street (garage access only)

Saturday, Nov. 20 only:

• Grant Street between Forbes Avenue & Fourth Avenue

Saturday Nov. 20 from 8-11 p.m. only:

• Fort Duquesne Boulevard, eastbound lanes between Stanwix Street and 6th Street including the off-ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Click here for more.

Port Authority Detours

The Port Authority will be detouring more than 40 bus routes for Light Up Night festivities.

“After 6 p.m. on Light Up Night, Saturday, Nov. 20, most buses will be rerouted to the Smithfield Street bus lane where riders will be able to board outbound buses through the end of service.” — the Port Authority said.

Click here for a complete listing of all the detours.



