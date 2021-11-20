LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger is expected to be activated as of an update on Saturday morning.

He has passed the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The quarterback will travel on a separate plane from the team this afternoon to Los Angeles.

He is expected to start against the Chargers.

Roethlisberger was originally placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on November 14 and missed last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, which ended in a tie.

The Steelers face off against the Chargers at 8:20 p.m.