By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger is expected to be activated as of an update on Saturday morning.
READ MORE: Police Shop For Toy Donations For Children In Allegheny County
#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-man roster after passing the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols. He will fly separate this afternoon from the team’s charter plane to Los Angeles with the expectation of starting Sunday night vs the #Chargers.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 20, 2021
He has passed the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Per @SteelersPRBurt QB Ben Roethlisberger WILL be activated to the team’s 53-man roster after passing the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols. He will fly separate this afternoon from the team’s charter plane to LA with expectation of starting Sunday night vs #Chargers.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 20, 2021
BREAKING—According to #Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger has passed NFL Covid protocols. Will be active for game against #Chargers
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 20, 2021
The quarterback will travel on a separate plane from the team this afternoon to Los Angeles.READ MORE: One Person Taken To Hospital After Firefighters Battle Flames At 2-Alarm Fire On South Side
He is expected to start against the Chargers.
Roethlisberger was originally placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on November 14 and missed last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, which ended in a tie.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions
The Steelers face off against the Chargers at 8:20 p.m.