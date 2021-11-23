By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The doorbuster deals, toy catalogs and holiday savings are out. Let the Christmas shopping begin!

Black Friday shoppers mean business, and that means you should too. Here’s a list of local shopping centers, malls and stores, and how they’re planning for the biggest shopping day of the year.

MALLS/OUTLETS:

STORES:

Many stores have started Black Friday deals early. Here is a list of stores, deals, and COVID-19 safety protocols to get you through the biggest shopping days of the year:

Amazon:

Best Buy:

Bed, Bath & Beyond:

Cabela’s:

Dick’s Sporting Goods:

GameStop:

Gap:

The Home Depot:

JC Penney:

Kohl’s:

Lowe’s:

Macy’s:

Nordstrom:

Old Navy:

Target:

Walmart:

Websites with Black Friday Ads:

These are just a few websites claiming to have an advance look at the Black Friday specials at dozens of stores. Please keep in mind that you’re leaving the KDKA website and we have not verified the accuracy of these ads.

Cyber Monday Tips:

These tips and tricks are provided by MyBankTracker.com:

1. Avoid turning Cyber Monday into the holy grail for online shopping – many retailers are offering deals right now because of the pandemic and posting their “Black Friday” deals throughout the season.

2. Avoid being unprepared or arriving late to the party – do the homework; there are few rules for shopping online this year, so check the circulars and download reputable apps. Many retailers offer secret deals just for app users.

3. Don’t be shy – many retailers price match, so have the comparison ready and call the retailer’s customer service number or use the online chat feature to ask.

4. Avoid gimmicky sites – don’t fall under the spell of slick websites that most have never heard of and check out the online reviews or the Better Business Bureau for online complaints.

5. Stick to the list – make a list and check it twice, it will act as your suit of armor against unnecessary purchases while staying within the best budget for your lifestyle.

6. Avoid buying without an established budget – don’t max out your credit card, because that bill will arrive before you know it and the interest could quickly wipe out any Cyber Monday savings.

7. Shop with free shipping in mind or buy from the same store – this year, many will celebrate the holidays virtually, so take shipping into account. Consider buying all the gifts for the grandkids from one retailer to take advantage of free shipping – it may end up saving more money than buying it cheaper from somewhere where shipping isn’t included.

8. Wait to buy toys – Cyber Monday is geared toward electronics and clothing; most Christmas toys go more on sale about two weeks before the holiday.

9. Use online cash back shopping portals – it makes no sense to shop online without using a cash back site when there are so many to choose from like Rakuten. Just go through these secure portals to make the purchases and shoppers can earn cash back.

10. Review the return and exchange policies – some items may not be returnable, so all the savings will be wiped out and other items have a limited timeframe for returns.

Click here for more online safety tips and information from the Better Business Bureau. To report an online scam to them, visit this link.



More Tips: