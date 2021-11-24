PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whether your throwing Friendsgiving, a holiday party or a football-watching party, Rania Harris has the perfect appetizers to keep your guest happy!

Crostini with Three Toppings (Part 1)

To make crostini:

Cut baguettes in ¼-inch slices (for a smaller bite) or on the diagonal about ¼-inch thick (for a more substantial bite).

Brush both sides of the bread with olive oil or melted butter, lightly sprinkle with salt and then bake in a 350 degree oven until tops are slightly dry, about 5 minutes. Flip and continue baking until bread is golden brown and crispy, about 5 or 6 minutes more. Let the slices cool before adding toppings.

• Spread 2 teaspoons of crumbled blue cheese on top of crostini. Layer with thinly sliced pear, and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle a few pomegranate arils and sage leaves on top.

• Mix 2 cups shredded chicken with 4 ounces softened cream cheese, ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese, ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles, 1/3 cup blue cheese or ranch dressing, and 1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce. Spoon into a casserole and bake until cheeses are hot and bubbly, and chicken is heated through, about 15 to 20 minutes. Spoon chicken dip onto a crostini, and drizzle more dressing on top. Garnish with blue cheese crumbles and chopped scallion.

• Place 1 cup balsamic vinegar in a small sauce pan, bring to a boil, then simmer until it has thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Slather softened goat cheese on crostini. Top with a thin slice of prosciutto and some fresh arugula. Drizzle balsamic reduction on top.