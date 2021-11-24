BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rania's Recipes are featured on PTL every Wednesday!
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes, Rania’s Catering

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whether your throwing Friendsgiving, a holiday party or a football-watching party, Rania Harris has the perfect appetizers to keep your guest happy!

Crostini with Three Toppings (Part 1)

To make crostini:

Cut baguettes in ¼-inch slices (for a smaller bite) or on the diagonal about ¼-inch thick (for a more substantial bite).

Brush both sides of the bread with olive oil or melted butter, lightly sprinkle with salt and then bake in a 350 degree oven until tops are slightly dry, about 5 minutes. Flip and continue baking until bread is golden brown and crispy, about 5 or 6 minutes more. Let the slices cool before adding toppings.

• Spread 2 teaspoons of crumbled blue cheese on top of crostini. Layer with thinly sliced pear, and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle a few pomegranate arils and sage leaves on top.

• Mix 2 cups shredded chicken with 4 ounces softened cream cheese, ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese, ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles, 1/3 cup blue cheese or ranch dressing, and 1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce. Spoon into a casserole and bake until cheeses are hot and bubbly, and chicken is heated through, about 15 to 20 minutes. Spoon chicken dip onto a crostini, and drizzle more dressing on top. Garnish with blue cheese crumbles and chopped scallion.

• Place 1 cup balsamic vinegar in a small sauce pan, bring to a boil, then simmer until it has thickened, 10 to 15 minutes. Slather softened goat cheese on crostini. Top with a thin slice of prosciutto and some fresh arugula. Drizzle balsamic reduction on top.