PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is back this week with part two of her crostini appetizers!

Crostini With Various Toppings (Part 2)

To make crostini:

Cut baguettes in ¼-inch slices (for a smaller bite) or on the diagonal about ¼-inch thick (for a more substantial bite).

Brush both sides of the bread with olive oil or melted butter, lightly sprinkle with salt and then bake in a 350 degree oven until tops are slightly dry, about 5 minutes. Flip and continue baking until bread is golden brown and crispy, about 5 or 6 minutes more. Let the slices cool before adding toppings.

Directions:

Spread softened Boursin cheese on crostini. Top with a thin slice of smoked salmon and garnish with fresh chopped dill.

Place a thin slice of brie on crostini. Top with a spoonful of fig jam or preserves.

Toss 2 cups quartered Brussels sprouts with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place on rimmed baking sheet and roast in a 400 degree oven until the edges are crispy and middles are tender. Place a thin slice of brie cheese on crostini. Top with roasted Brussels sprouts and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, sauté shallot until translucent in 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Add in 12 ounces sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms and cook until tender. Add 1 clove of minced garlic and cook another minute. Add a dash of white wine, and season to taste with salt. Spoon mushrooms onto crostini spread with goat cheese. Garnish with chopped chives.

Click here for part 1!