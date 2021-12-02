Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Simon Malls: Ross Park Mall
- Free People Movement
- Ashley Pletcher
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits
- Holiday Cocktail Recipes
- Neubauer’s Flowers & Market House
- Sewickley Sweet Market | Sewickley Light Up Night Facebook
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
- CGI
PTL Weekend Guide:
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- Quantum Theater’s Chimerica
- Thunderbird Music Hall and Café: The Ghost Club
- Club Café
- Smokin Betties
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media: