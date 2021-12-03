PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All Pittsburgh Public schools will be in a modified lockdown Friday because of threats on social media.

It’s only a half-day for students, but the district said students will have to stay inside, only visitors with appointments can enter and all athletics are canceled.

The lockdown is in response to threats of possible violence against schools on social media, the district said.

“It’s distressing more than anything, that somebody thinks this is a game, this is fun to play,” school board president Sylvia Wilson said. “They’re disrupting the education of children.”

A PPS spokesperson said the threats were similar to those shared on social media earlier this week. The spokesperson added that since Tuesday, six different schools in the district have received threats on social media.

School police are working with law enforcement to figure out where the threats came from, and the district said the lockdown was added as a precautionary measure.

“Everyone is trying their best to make sure students and staff are safe in our buildings and are able to learn the way they should,” Wilson said.

The FBI is currently investigating a slew of threats Tuesday against at least a dozen districts in Allegheny County.