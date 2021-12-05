HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — The Military Warriors Support Foundation is a national organization that provides programs for combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families to help make the transition smooth and successful.

Through their programs, they’ve awarded about 900 mortgage-free homes and payment-free vehicles nationwide.

They also provide family and financial mentoring.

Their latest program is H.O.P.E. 4 Heroes, and it’s located right in Pittsburgh.

The organization renovated a house in Homewood for 3 female veterans who are looking to pursue vocational training or higher education and need somewhere to live for a low-cost monthly fee.

The vets will also have a financial mentor to help them prepare for lifelong success.

The organization is currently looking for female veterans interested in the program.

For more information and how to apply, go to their website.

Here’s a look inside the H.O.P.E. House when they unveiled it in June.