Filed Under:Light Rail Service, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews will be doing maintenance on the T’s silver line through Wednesday.

Service will temporarily stop at several stations along the line in the middle of the day next week — between Mesta and Library.

Workers will be making repairs to the trackbed.

There will be shuttle busses available.