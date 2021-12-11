By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews will be doing maintenance on the T's silver line through Wednesday.
Service will temporarily stop at several stations along the line in the middle of the day next week — between Mesta and Library.
Workers will be making repairs to the trackbed.
There will be shuttle busses available.