PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruling against the mask mandate for school on Friday, several districts have updated their policies.

Some districts have decided to do away with the masks while others say they’re staying on for the time being.

Seneca Valley and North Hills school districts have said masks will remain mandatory as long as transmission rates are high.

Danielle Schmidt has a first grader in school at the North Hills School District and also works at a daycare.

She said she wishes there was more of a unified stance on what to do.

“I don’t know, I’m back and forth on it,” said Schmidt. “I just feel like they need to come up with a plan, figure it out and go from there.”

Meanwhile, Norwin and Canon McMillan school districts chose to make face coverings optional for students and staff.

Leslie Sicilia has a child in third grade at Allegheny Traditional and says there has been no update there just yet.

“I think they should still take precautions and wear the mask,” she said.

The mask mandate will remain in effect on buses and vans for all districts, though, as it’s part of a federal mandate and hasn’t been overturned.

Overall, parents believe giving families an option isn’t necessarily a bad idea but the concern lies in both parents and kids not being honest about their health.

“It’s hard to make my child wear a mask all day because I know the delays they can cause as well,” said Schmidt. “If parents were honest about sending their kids to school healthy it’d be a whole other issue but when you’re in denial about your kid being sick and sending them to school with my kid who’s healthy that’s a hard line to draw and a tough pill to swallow and a hard one to trust.”

As districts continue to update their policies, KDKA will make sure you’re up-to-date.