(Photo Credit: KDKA)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy will be in court today facing felony charges.
Dunlevy is charged with witness intimidation and is due for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Allegheny County Police say the charges stem from a sexual assault case, with Dunlevy allegedly confronting the father of the 15-year-old victim.
According to investigators, the man accused of assaulting the girl is a Duquesne volunteer firefighter, and a friend of Dunlevy’s.