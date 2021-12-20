CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy will be in court today facing felony charges.

Dunlevy is charged with witness intimidation and is due for a preliminary hearing Monday.

Allegheny County Police say the charges stem from a sexual assault case, with Dunlevy allegedly confronting the father of the 15-year-old victim.

According to investigators, the man accused of assaulting the girl is a Duquesne volunteer firefighter, and a friend of Dunlevy’s.