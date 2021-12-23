'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.

'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole SurvivorSurvivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.

'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.

Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.

'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth KamikazeMickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.

Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.