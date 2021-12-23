By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Penn Hills earlier this year.
The man is accused of killing Robert Higginbotham.
Higginbotham, 24, died after being shot on Mt. Carmel Road on June 1, 2021.
The shooting happened in the morning, and Higginbotham was part of a landscaping crew.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Tracy Carpenter, 23, on Wednesday.
Officers arrested him without incident today at 1:15 p.m. in Plum Borough.
Officers arrested him without incident today at 1:15 p.m. in Plum Borough.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail.
He is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, among others.