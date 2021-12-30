By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The clock is winding down on Big Ben.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters Thursday that while he doesn’t speak in definites, Monday’s home game likely will be his last at Heinz Field.

Ben just said “all signs pointing” to this being his last regular season game at home @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kM5RwnHxxS — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 30, 2021

The Steelers, 7-7-1, welcome AFC North rival Cleveland on Monday night, as both teams are outsiders battling for a wild-card spot.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees,” he told reporters Thursday morning. “That’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am. But, you know, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is. I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way. This could be it.”

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers starting quarterback since his rookie year in 2004, leading the team to three Super Bowls, and winning two of them.

The Ohio native has a career record of 163-81-1, and if past performance is any indication of how things might go Monday, the Steelers chances of beating Cleveland, 7-8, are pretty good. Pittsburgh is 29-6-1 against the Browns in the Roethlisberger era, including 17-1 at home.

He’s thrown for more than 63,000 yards and has thrown 416 touchdown passes, and in the opinions of most observers, will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

On Dec. 4, Big Ben told former Steelers and others in the organization that this season likely would be his last with the team.

