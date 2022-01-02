By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made several changes to their roster on Sunday.
Forwards Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust will be on the ice for today’s game against the San Jose Sharks after having been activated from injured reserve.
GOOD NEWS ALERT 🚨: Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have been activated off of injured reserve!
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2022
Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall also said that Casey DeSmith will be the starting goaltender and that several players have been recalled from the taxi squad, including Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Louis Domingue and Radim Zohorna.
Forward Jason Zucker is now officially on injured reserve.
Teddy Blueger is off of the COVID-19 protocol and skated today but will not play against the Sharks.
The Pens face off against the Sharks starting at 1 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their first game in two weeks.