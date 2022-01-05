By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The conviction of former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez will stand.
According to the Tribune-Review, a judge in Westmoreland County rejected an appeal by Vazquez.
The judge ruled that there was enough evidence to convict Vazquez of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Vazquez was convicted of sexual assault in May and was later sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.