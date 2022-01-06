PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are a few flurries right now, but snow is still southwest.

A few inches are possible for the Pittsburgh region this evening with snow picking up around 8 p.m. and going until about 1 a.m.

This is a very fast-moving system, and the ridges are expected to get 5-7″.

This will be significant for eastern parts of Fayette County and a lot of snow for skiers!

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Green, Fayette, Somerset, and Westmoreland start at 3 p.m. and go until 9 a.m. Friday where over 3 inches are expected.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning starting at 3 p.m. and going until 9 a.m. tomorrow as well for ridges of Fayette, Garrett County, and northern parts of WV where over 5″ is expected.

So far this is the 8th slowest start to snowfall for Pittsburgh on record with 1.8″. The winters of 2015-2016 had 1.0″ and 2006-2007 had 0.7″.

Temperatures will be below freezing until Saturday afternoon where we get to the mid 30s.

Crews have been preparing roadways for the snow ahead of time.

It’s January and we have much colder weather ahead so get ready!

Our next round of precipitation will be Sunday with rain and snow showers and highs in the 40s!

