By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the announcement Pittsburgh may be one of several cities where the 2024 Republican National Convention could be held, local Democratic politicians are speaking out.

On Sunday, both District 9 City Councilman Rev. Ricky V. Burgess and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson publicly stated that they are opposed to the idea of the city hosting the convention.

Burgess wrote a letter to VisitPITTSBURGH, which he says is encouraging the RNC to happen in the city, and asked them to withdraw their interest:

“As disturbing as it is to learn that the Republican National Committee is considering Pittsburgh for its 2024 National Convention, it is appalling that VisitPittsburgh, which receives millions of dollars in tax revenue each year, is leading this charge.”

“VisitPITTSBURGH has inquired about submitting a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, but at this time, we have not been invited by the Democratic National Committee to submit a formal proposal,” a spokesperson for VisitPITTSBURGH said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dickinson criticized new Democratic Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Fitzgerald for comments they allegedly made in support of hosting the convention.

“Mayor Gainey and County Executive Fitzgerald want to offer our city to the Republican Party to use as a megaphone and national stage to voice anti-democratic values months before Republicans likely attempt to overturn the 2024 election,” he said. “I’m calling on the Mayor and County Executive to renounce the allure of big business in the name of safeguarding our democracy.”

Another member of city council weighed in this weekend as well:

“I realize I don’t get a vote here, but just for the record, I vote nope,” District 8 Councilwoman Erika Strassburger tweeted on Saturday.

“While we are actively discussing this bid with the Republican National Committee, we have not received word from the Committee that Pittsburgh is a finalist to host the 2024 convention. We are engaged in discussions and exploring this opportunity with our community partners as well,” VisitPITTSBURGH said in a statement on Friday.

Pittsburgh is not the only city being considered.

Milwaukee, Nashville and Salt Lake City are also potentially in the cards for hosting the event.

There has not been an official announcement made by the RNC determining the location of the convention.