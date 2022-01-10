PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The spring semester has arrived for thousands of local students.

The University of Pittsburgh is just one of many schools welcoming back students, but their plans to have in-person learning are on pause.

University leaders say students will start the semester learning remotely because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Classes are expected to return to in-person learning by the end of the month.

Students began returning to campus Saturday and classes will begin online today.

However, there is an exception for some classes and labs. Students will be notified if they have to meet in-person after a dean approves it.

Students are arriving to campus in phases, with the last group set to move in on January 21 and January 22.

Then, students must shelter-in-place for at least five days and follow safety protocols.

That means the Pitt campus in Oakland will shelter-in-place until at least January 26 and regional campuses will do so until at least January 13.

Some Pitt students say they like this approach.

“I think it’s a good option because I think there’s some students in our campus that are not vaccinated or not confident to show vaccination status. It’s a good option to protect everyone and show respect,” said Scarlet Deng.

Carnegie Mellon, Chatham, and Carlow Universities are also starting with remote learning.

However, universities like Penn State, La Roche, Point Park, and Duquesne will begin with in-person learning.

Click here for more information and detailed plans on COVID-19 protocols for colleges and universities across Western Pennsylvania.