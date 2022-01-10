By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals are joining the search for a suspect wanted in a triple homicide on New Year’s Eve in South Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Ronald Steave over the weekend. He is facing three counts of criminal homicide and weapons violations.

Steave is accused in the deaths of Nandi Fitzgerald and Tatiana Hill, both 28, and teenager Denzel Nowlin Jr.

Pittsburgh police were initially called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. on December 31 for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a woman who had been shot in the head. The two other victims were found in a home.

Pittsburgh Police have posted a U.S. Marshals’ wanted poster for Steave to their Facebook and Twitter pages.

If you any any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Marshals at 412-861-1845.

They say a reward is available.