Matthew Lambert had pleaded guilty to five felony counts.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has sentenced a man to decades in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend and murdering her new boyfriend.

Matthew Lambert will spend 22 to 54 years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to five felony counts.

Lambert put a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend’s car and sent her hundreds of threatening text messages.

In 2019, police say Lambert went to the North Side and killed Tre Valorie, a man the woman had started dating.

Jerquay Atkins and Tyler Sherrell, two other men charged in that killing, are still awaiting trial.