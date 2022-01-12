By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has sentenced a man to decades in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend and murdering her new boyfriend.
Matthew Lambert will spend 22 to 54 years in prison.
He had pleaded guilty to five felony counts.
Lambert put a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend’s car and sent her hundreds of threatening text messages.
In 2019, police say Lambert went to the North Side and killed Tre Valorie, a man the woman had started dating.
Jerquay Atkins and Tyler Sherrell, two other men charged in that killing, are still awaiting trial.