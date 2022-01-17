CLICK HERE
See Our Live, Updating Winter Storm Tracker
Live Winter Storm Tracker: Winter Storm Blankets Pittsburgh Region With Heavy Snowfall
Pittsburgh is getting its first major snowfall of the year, and the region is bracing itself for the impact.
Bethel Park Football Coach Cancels Weightlifting, Tells Players To Shovel Driveways, Help Neighbors Instead
While a number of activities were cancelled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.
Live Winter Storm Tracker: Winter Storm Blankets Pittsburgh Region With Heavy Snowfall
Pittsburgh is getting its first major snowfall of the year, and the region is bracing itself for the impact.
Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6" Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area
As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping.
Bethel Park Football Coach Cancels Weightlifting, Tells Players To Shovel Driveways, Help Neighbors Instead
While a number of activities were cancelled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.
Ben Roethlisberger Moves Into 3rd Place For Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History
The Steelers didn't come out on the winning end of their Wild Card game against the Chiefs, but Ben Roethlisberger moved up in the history books in what is expected to be the final game of his career.
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
PTL Links: Jan. 17, 2022
January 17, 2022 at 9:07 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
KDKA Live Winter Storm Tracker
Dr. Mike Hutchinson
Animal General
MLK Day Drive-Thru and Walk Up Distribution
