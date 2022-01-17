By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting its first major snowfall of the year, and the region is bracing itself for the impact.

Snow Safety Tips

Conditions outside are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Sunday afternoon well into Monday.

First and foremost, if you can, you should stay at home.

But if you have to travel for work or an emergency, make sure to take the essentials with you — warm clothes, food, water, a fully charged phone are some of the ones you’ll need.

You should also make sure your vehicle is prepared to withstand the elements.

TRACKING THE WINTER STORM IN PITTSBURGH

January 17, 4 a.m. — Early Start to Your Day Pittsburgh

We are starting Your Day Pittsburgh early at 4 a.m. to inform you of the latest conditions outside with Ron Smiley, Mary Ours, Lindsay Ward and Heather Abraham.

Yesterday's snow total was 3.5" We won't hit the 'top twenty single day top snows' when it comes to how much snow we will see. Overall snow amount may hit double digits though. #KDKAsnow pic.twitter.com/Sv470MLSH5 — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) January 17, 2022

January 17, 12:30 a.m. — Trash pickup delayed in Shaler Township

No trash/recycling pick-up Monday in Shaler Twp due to snow storm. Delayed one day for the entire week. — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) January 17, 2022

January 16, 11:15 p.m. — Allegheny County Weather Update

In Brookline, the roads are covered in snow. The sidewalks are just as bad, too.

Many people were outside shoveling snow, trying to get ahead of the incoming overnight snow.

“We both have to be at work early in the morning,” Brookline resident Amber Difranco said. “Trying to get ahead of it. We figure if we do a little bit now before we go to bed, there will be less when we get up super early in the morning.”

January 16, 11:12 p.m. — Butler And Beaver Counties Weather Update

Many roads have been plowed but are still in rough shape tonight. KDKA-TV’s John Shumway said he saw more plow trucks than private vehicles on the road Sunday night.

Before the snow tapered off temporarily, many communities saw roughly 3 inches of snow.

January 16, 10:39 p.m. — Washington And Greene Counties Weather Update

One driver in Washington County told KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones that the snow made conditions tough on the rough. The snow came down steadily in both Washington and Greene counties, but that did not stop some people from getting out of the house.

One couple kept their vehicle at home for a four-wheeler, telling KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones that it handles better in the snow than the car.

January 16, 10:00 p.m. — Snow Break

Much of the area is currently seeing limited snowfall, but it won’t last for long. The snow is expected to pick back up around midnight and continue until 6 a.m. on Monday.

January 16, 6:49 p.m. — Parkway Crash

A tractor-trailer crash briefly closed a portion of the Parkway East. Interstate 376 was closed between the Monroeville and Penn Hills exits. The road reopened roughly 20 minutes later.

January 16, 5:26 p.m. — Pittsburgh Public Saftey Reminder

Pittsburgh Public Safety is reminding motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel.

“Please help @PghPolice, @PghEMS & @PghFireFighters by avoiding unnecessary travel, so first responders can more easily reach those in need,” Public Safety said in a tweet. “Stay safe and stay inside when possible!”

With as many as 12 inches of snow expected overnight, roads could become difficult to maneuver. Please help @PghPolice, @PghEMS & @PghFireFighters by avoiding unnecessary travel, so first responders can more easily reach those in need.

Stay safe and stay inside when possible! pic.twitter.com/oUxY07HFvq — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 16, 2022

January 16, 4:50 p.m. — Allegheny County Reports Increase In Crashes

As the snow falls, Allegheny County says officials are seeing an increase in crashes. They are advising motorists to avoid driving, if possible.

“If you are in the roads, leave plenty of room between you and the other vehicles. Roads are slick,” the county tweeted.

County 9-1-1 is starting to see an increase in reports of traffic collisions. If you don’t need to be out, don’t go out. And if you are in the roads, leave plenty of room between you and the other vehicles. Roads are slick. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 16, 2022

January 16, 4:25 p.m. — WATCH: Snow In Oakmont

The snow is steadily coming down in Oakmont. Roofs, cars and streets are already covered in snow.

January 16, 3:40 p.m. — Bethel Park Declares Snow Emergency

Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen declared a snow emergency for the municipality.

January 16, 2:48 p.m. — Snow Arrives In Pittsburgh

The snow has arrived in Pittsburgh, and much more is expected to fall over the next 15 hours.

January 16, 2 p.m. — First Snowfall Seen

Uniontown and other areas are seeing some of the first snowflakes.

The snowfall is minor for right now, but much more is expected to accumulate over the next few hours.

January 16, 1:19 p.m. — Updated Snow Projection

Our meteorologists have updated their snow projections based on the latest models. Pittsburgh is now expected to get 6-12 inches of snow.

Final forecast for snow! It’s inching into the area— almost to I 70 now and will spread north across the area through the afternoon. Please stay safe out there everyone and watch our updates on CBSN Pittsburgh/kdka.com through the afternoon and at 6 PM on WPCW!￼ @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ln3cTlvzpC — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) January 16, 2022

January 16, 1 p.m. — Winter Storm Warning Begins

Winter storm warning takes effect for Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.

The warning lasts through 1 p.m. Monday.

Early Snow Predictions

The system traveling up several states is expected to give us snow-covered streets, icy driveways and possibly even freezing rain or sleet a little east of the Pittsburgh region.

As of early Sunday afternoon, these are the snow projections by our meteorologists:

