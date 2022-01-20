CONTINUING COVERAGETeen Shooting Victim With 'Infectious' Smile Likely Was Targeted
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two employees were injured after a fight between students at Carrick High School.

A fight broke out between five students, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said Thursday.

The fight left two staff members injured, though there were no immediate details on their condition.

The students involved face school discipline, a statement said, and could possibly be charged.

The incident comes just a little over a week since a student bought a gun to school, prompting a lockdown.

