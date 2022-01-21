By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Bellevue earlier this week.

DeAngelo Zieglar is charged with shooting 28-year-old Rachel Dowden as she waited at a bus stop at Lincoln and Sheridan Avenues on Wednesday.

She worked at the Cricket store a few blocks away.

According to police paperwork, Zieglar had a history of abuse towards Dowden, who was granted a protection from abuse order last November, that was valid through 2024.

Police paperwork also says officers were flagged down for a domestic incident between the two earlier this month where Zieglar allegedly stole a gun Dowden had bought, and struck her with it.

Investigators say the video of the shooting on Wednesday allegedly shows Zieglar and another man getting off of a bus in Bellevue, and tracking Dowden down before she was shot.

Police say the serial number of Dowden’s gun is the same as the one that was recovered following the shooting.

Zieglar is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and weapons charges.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next month.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.