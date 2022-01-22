WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is getting ready for the season with some ride updates to celebrate the park’s 125th anniversary.
The Old Mill is getting a new look.
It's inspired by a collection of the ride's past architectural designs and themes.
It's just one of the new elements coming to the park this year.
Others include the return of the Classic Kangaroo.