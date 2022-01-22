BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is getting ready for the season with some ride updates to celebrate the park’s 125th anniversary.

The Old Mill is getting a new look.

It’s inspired by a collection of the ride’s past architectural designs and themes.

It’s just one of the new elements coming to the park this year.

Others include the return of the Classic Kangaroo.