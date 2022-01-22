By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A familiar face is coming back to help coach Pitt football.READ MORE: Passenger Brings Loaded Firearm In Bag To Pittsburgh International Airport Security Checkpoint
Although reports had leaked last week, the Pitt Panthers confirmed on Friday that Frank Cignetti Jr. would be coming back as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
READ MORE: Police: Don’t Approach Lab Monkey Missing After Crash
Welcome back, Frank Cignetti Jr. ✍️
Offensive Coordinator/QBs 🏈
Pittsburgh native comes home with three decades of college and NFL coaching experience to work with the ACC champions! 🏆#H2P » https://t.co/NCKyXWJD0B pic.twitter.com/216KoGeKMy
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 21, 2022
Cignetti started coaching at Pitt back in 1989 and also was on Pitt’s coaching staff for the 2009-10 season.
He has coached Boston College’s offensive line for two seasons and has spent extensive time coaching in the NFL.MORE NEWS: Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State
The position for offensive coordinator was open after Mark Whipple left to coach for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln back in December.