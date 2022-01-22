BITTER BLASTWarming shelters are open across the region due to dangerously cold temperatures.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A familiar face is coming back to help coach Pitt football.

Although reports had leaked last week, the Pitt Panthers confirmed on Friday that Frank Cignetti Jr. would be coming back as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Cignetti started coaching at Pitt back in 1989 and also was on Pitt’s coaching staff for the 2009-10 season.

He has coached Boston College’s offensive line for two seasons and has spent extensive time coaching in the NFL.

The position for offensive coordinator was open after Mark Whipple left to coach for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln back in December.