By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AVALON (KDKA) — The name of the man killed in a shooting in Avalon has been released by officials.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as 25-year-old Jorden Lee Puskar.

Police found him dead from several gunshot wounds in an apartment on Prospect Street early Saturday morning.

32-year-old Samuel Lee Tolfa is in jail this morning facing criminal homicide and a number of other charges after police accused him of being the shooter.