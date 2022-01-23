By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AVALON (KDKA) — The name of the man killed in a shooting in Avalon has been released by officials.READ MORE: Joey Fabus Memorial Classic Raises Money And Awareness For Cancer Research
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as 25-year-old Jorden Lee Puskar.READ MORE: Crews On The Scene Of Vehicle Fire Along I-376 West
Police found him dead from several gunshot wounds in an apartment on Prospect Street early Saturday morning.MORE NEWS: Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy Offering Generic Drugs At Affordable Prices
32-year-old Samuel Lee Tolfa is in jail this morning facing criminal homicide and a number of other charges after police accused him of being the shooter.