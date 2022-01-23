WINTER WEATHERAdvisory now in effect
Long-time defensive coordinator Keith Butler retired on Saturday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are already working to replace their former defensive coordinator.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 26: Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham of the New York Giants looks on before the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Pittsburgh has requested to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position.

“They’re seeking a replacement for Keith Butler, who retired Saturday, and Graham is well-regarded,” the NFL insider tweeted Sunday night.

Butler announced his retirement on Saturday. He was part of Super Bowl wins in Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 40 and Super Bowl 43.

He was the team’s linebackers coach from 2003 to 2014 and then took over as defensive coordinator in 2015.