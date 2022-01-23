By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are already working to replace their former defensive coordinator.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Pittsburgh has requested to interview Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position.

The #Steelers put in a request to interview #Giants DC Patrick Graham for the same position in Pittsburgh, per source. They're seeking a replacement for Keith Butler, who retired Saturday, and Graham is well-regarded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

“They’re seeking a replacement for Keith Butler, who retired Saturday, and Graham is well-regarded,” the NFL insider tweeted Sunday night.

Butler announced his retirement on Saturday. He was part of Super Bowl wins in Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 40 and Super Bowl 43.

He was the team’s linebackers coach from 2003 to 2014 and then took over as defensive coordinator in 2015.