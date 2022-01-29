By: KDKA-TV Web Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday, January 28, 2022, will go down as a day that many Pittsburghers will look back upon and say, “I remember where I was” when they discuss the ccollapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

For the KDKA-TV News team, it was a day of rapidly changing details, teamwork, and making sure Pittsburgh and the nation stayed informed.

The Your Day Pittsburgh team confirmed the collapse of the bridge around 6:50 a.m., approximately 15 minutes after the bridge fell.

From there, KDKA’s Bryant Reed and John Shumway were sent to the scene to learn more.

“I couldn’t believe that the bridge is gone, it’s absolutely phenomenal to think of that,” John Danzek said. “Literally the whole structure is just laying almost in place in the ravine.”

Bryant spent hours pounding the pavement and talking to residents of the neighborhood, learning what they heard and what they saw.

In a marvelous twist of fate, President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Pittsburgh to discuss the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law last fall.

“Next time, we don’t need headlines saying someone was killed in a bridge collapse,” President Biden said.

Biden, originally scheduled to visit Hazelwood, changed his plans and visited the site of the collapse first.

KDKA’s news team was able to get the latest on the story from all angles, including interviews with the families of those involved, statements from politicians of all levels, recollections from first responders, and finding information about the bridge and how many felt worried a collapse was possible.

The coverage didn’t stop there.

On Saturday, KDKA’s commitment to making sure the latest information was being relayed, covering the arrival and investigation of the collapse from the National Transportation Safety Board as well as the impact it could have on the local economy as a major traffic throughway will be closed.

While a full report from the NTSB could take up to 18 months, KDKA will still be here to make sure you, the public, are informed.