By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Civil Rights icon Alma Speed Fox was laid to rest today after a funeral service at Calvary Episcopal Church.
Fox died last week at the age of 98.
For decades, Fox fought discrimination, racism and injustice for everyone, whenever she saw it.
"The life and love and faith of Alma Speed Fox was such that she did not just act on behalf of oppressed persons who looked and fought like her. The life and love and faith of Alma Speed Fox was such that right and wrong, justice and injustice were clear," Rev. Leslie Reimer said.
Fox became involved with the Pittsburgh branch of the NAACP in the 1950s and participated in nearly every march held at Freedom Corner. She was known as Pittsburgh’s mother of Civil Rights and headed the Freedom Unlimited organization.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey remembered her in a tweet, shortly after her death.
“My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Alma ‘Speed’ Fox. She is a Civil Rights Icon who helped to transform the City of Pittsburgh. We Love You.”
Fox was born in Cleveland, but moved to Pittsburgh with her husband in 1949.
Her husband passed away in 2013.