PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A weekend fire dealt a devastating blow to the city of McKeesport.

Flames ripped through the city’s public works garage, destroying several of the city’s plow trucks. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned the generosity of neighboring communities might soon get the city back into a good spot.

“It’s the worst possible time anything like this could happen, but especially in the winter when unpredictable snow is coming,” said Mckeesport Public Works Director Steve Kondrosky said.

The public works garage is a crumpled pile of metal, debris and charred vehicles. Kondrosky and his team are responsible for plowing the city’s 105 miles of road, but several of their plows are now destroyed.

“A lot of equipment in that building, so heavy volume of fire being fueled by heavy equipment inside with some fuel,” said McKeesport Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Tomovcsik.

The fire chief told KDKA that in all his years, this one is bad.

“This one hit hard and especially the impact that it has on the operations for the city, and this impacts everybody,” said Chief Tomovcsik.

The damage totals in the millions of dollars. That’s why the mayor of McKeesport declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

“We need 10-ton single-axle trucks with plows and spreaders. That’s the most important thing right now,” said Kondrosky.

To his surprise, Kondosky says, the helpers poured in on Monday morning. Hempfield Township brought a truck, with another possible loaner on the way.

“The other communities that reached out to us were Port Vue, West Mifflin, Versailles Borough, White Oak, and some contacts at the county that are looking to put together some vehicles if needed,” he said.

At a moment of pure loss, Kondrosky told KDKA that he is feeling hope.

“I’m so happy and proud to say that we’re associated with people in this community that do come to our aid, and we would go to theirs,” he said.

He wants the residents of McKeesport to rest assured, saying, “We’re going to be there for them. No matter what it takes, we’ll make it work.”