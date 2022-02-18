NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A man is now facing homicide charges several months after a deadly crash occurred in North Versailles.

Edward Madden faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, for the death of his wife Bridgette Madden.

Court documents show that on November 8, Madden was driving on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Road and tried to turn left onto Maryland Avenue.

However, Madden’s car drove right in front of an SUV and caused a t-bone crash.

The investigation revealed Madden had a green light, but didn’t yield to that other driver.

Madden also had fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash.

Edward and Bridgette Madden, as well as a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The other people injured in the crash were listed as stable once they got to the hospital.

Madden is being charged with homicide, homicide by vehicle, several counts of reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence.