PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a fish recipe in preparation for Lent.
Blackened Salmon with Pomegranate Salsa
For Pomegranate Salsa:
- 2 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large pomegranate, arils (seeds) of
- ½ green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 10 to 15 fresh mint leaves, chopped
- Large handful fresh parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper
- Juice of ½ lemon
- Greek extra virgin olive oil, a generous drizzle
For Salmon:
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- ¾ teaspoon Sweet Spanish Paprika
- ½ teaspoon Aleppo Pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (Optional. Increase amount if you’re looking for spicy fish)
- 1-1/2 pounds center-cut salmon fillet (skin on, if possible)
- Salt and pepper
- Greek extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, combine salsa ingredients. Mix and set aside for now.
Preheat broiler and set oven rack about 6 inches below broiler element. Meanwhile, in a small shallow bowl, stir together spices: cumin, coriander, paprika, aleppo pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne.
Pat salmon dry very well. Season with salt and pepper (if using salmon fillet with no skin, season both sides.) Apply the spice mixture all over salmon flesh.
Place salmon in a lightly-oiled cast iron skillet or a sheet-pan. Broil salmon until browned on top and the center registers 115 to 125 degrees for medium-rare to medium, about 5 minutes.
Check for doneness. If salmon becomes browned on top, but center is not cooked enough, then switch broiler off and set oven to 425 degrees then continue cooking until done (shouldn’t be more than 1 to 2 minutes longer depending on your oven.)
Grill Lemon Halves. While salmon is cooking, heat a small skillet (do not add any oil). Grill lemon halves, flesh-side down, for a few minutes until browned. Remove from heat.
When salmon is ready, remove from heat. Squeeze a generous amount of lemon juice on top (from grilled lemon halves.) Serve with pomegranate salsa.
Serves: 4