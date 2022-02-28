PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here. If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back!
So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here.
Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions
MORE INFORMATION:
- Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Catholic
- Supply Chain And Inflation: Local Fire Departments And Churches Raise Prices For Fish Frys
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
PITTSBURGH CATHOLIC DIOCESE
St. Aidan Parish
Blessed Francis Seelos Academy
201 Church Rd.
Wexford, Pa. 15090
Curbside Pickup Only
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, including Good Friday
Times: 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-585-3915 or 724-931-0596 — order after 2 p.m.
Website: https://saintaidanparish.org/fishfry
All Saints Parish
St. Conrad Social Center
125 Buttercup Road
Butler, Pa. 16001
Takeout Only
When: Fridays, Feb. 25 to April 8
Times: 4-7pm
Cost: $13
Menu:
Fried or Baked Fish
French Fries or Gluten-free Scalloped Potatoes
Green Beans, Coleslaw,
Bread & Butter
Dessert
Website: https://allsaintsbutler.org/Fish-Fry
Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish
Our Lady of the Valley Church
1 Park Rd.
Donora, Pa. 15033
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, incl. Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m-6 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-379-7559
Website: https://saintandrewmidmon.org/
The Church of the Assumption Parish
45 N. Sprague Ave.
Bellevue, Pa. 15202
Where: McGovern Hall
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-419-3959 – order after 3 p.m.
Website: https://www.assumptionchurch.org/
Blessed Trinity Parish
St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin
3198 Schieck St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227
When: Ash Wednesday thru Good Friday.
Times: Lunch 11 a.m-2 p.m., Dinner 3-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-0221 or 412-461-9503
Website: https://www.blessedtrinitypgh.org/
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish
245 Azalea Dr.
Monroeville, Pa. 15146
Where: Lourdes Center
When: Fridays, March 4-April 8
Times: 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-843-0668
Website: https://cdsfishfry.org/
Divine Mercy Parish
Epiphany Church Hall
184 Washington Place
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-471-1008
Website: https://divinemercypgh.org/fish-fry
Saint Faustina Parish
Saint Peter Church
670 South Main Street
Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057
Takeout Only
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Website: https://stfaustinaparish.org/lenten-fish-fry
Saint Louis Church
202 West State Street
West Sunbury, Pa. 16061
Takeout Only
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-6 p.m.
Website: https://stfaustinaparish.org/lenten-fish-fry
Good Samaritan Parish
725 Glenwood Avenue
Ambridge, Pa. 15003
Takeout Only
Where: Jericho Hall
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: Order by 4 p.m. at 724-266-6010
Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry
Guardian Angels Parish
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
800 Montana Avenue
Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065
When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: Order M-F, 8 a.m-4 p.m. at 724-226-4900
Website: https://guardianangelspgh.org/
Holy Family Parish
Phone: 412-828-9846
St. Irenaeus Church (Oakmont)
387 Maryland Ave.
Oakmont, Pa. 15139
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: Lunch 11 a.m-1 p.m.; Dinner 4-7 p.m.
Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry
Holy Family School
444 Saint John St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry
St. Joseph Church (Verona)
825 Second Ave.
Verona, Pa. 15147
When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry
Our Lady of Joy Church
2000 O’Block Rd.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239
When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays in Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry
Holy Spirit Parish
St. Vincent de Paul
1 Lucymont Dr.
New Castle, Pa. 16102
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-652-5538
Website: www.hsplc.org
St. James the Apostle
4019 US 422
Pulaski, Pa. 16143
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-652-3498
Website: www.hsplc.org
Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish
St. Alphonsus Church
219 W. Lincoln Ave.
McDonald, Pa. 15057
When: Ash Wednesday and Friday, March 4
Times: 1 a.m-7 p.m.
Menu:
Fish Fried or Baked Fish – $10.00 (Dinner roll or Sandwich Bun included)
Cole Slaw – $1.00
3 Pierogi’s – $3.00
Halushki – $3.00
Mac n Cheese – $3.00
Dessert – $1.00
Takeout Phone Number: 724-272-7102
Website: https://www.stisidorethefarmer.org/fish-fry-2022
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1111 Main St.
Burgettstown, Pa. 15021
Where: St. Bernadette Hall
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent. No fish fry on Friday, April 1 and Good Friday
Times: 4-7:30 p.m.
Menu:
Dinner:
Fried Fish Sandwich Dinner – $11.00 (includes coleslaw and one side)
Baked Fish Sandwich Dinner – $11.00 (includes coleslaw and one side)
Kid’s Meal— Toasted Cheese Sandwich $5.00 (includes choice of Mac-n-cheese or French Fries)
Soup of the Day – $3.00
À la carte Selections:
Fried Fish Sandwich only – $8.00
Fried or Baked Fish on a Dish only – $8.00
Mac-n-cheese – $3.00
Cabbage and Noodles – $3.00
French Fries – $3.00
Green Beans – $2.00
Cole Slaw – $1.00
3 Pierogies – $3.00
12 Pierogies (Cooked) – $10.00
12 Pierogies (Frozen) – $9.00
Desserts – $1.00
Pop and Water – $1.00
Takeout Phone Number: Customers can call ahead after 2 p.m. at 724-947-5076
Website: https://www.stisidorethefarmer.org/fish-fry-2022
St. Columbkille Church
103 Church Rd.
Imperial, Pa. 15126
Takeout Only
Where: Church hall
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Menu:
#1 Combo Dinner – Small Fish and 5 Shrimp $10.00
#2 Shrimp Dinner – 9 Shrimp $10.00
#3 Adult Fish Dinner – 1 large Fish $10.00
#4 Child’s Fish Dinner – 1 Small Fish $9.00
#5 Fish Sandwich – 1 Large Fish on a Bun w/Fries $9.00
Dinners (# 1 – 4) include 3 sides: Mac & Cheese, French Fries and Cole Slaw
Additional sides are $2.00 each
Takeout Phone Number: Ordering will be curbside; remain in your car at the side door of the church
Website: https://www.stisidorethefarmer.org/fish-fry-2022
Saint James Parish
Immaculate Conception Church
119 W. Chestnut St.
Washington, Pa. 15301
Where: JFK School Church Hall
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-222-9737
Website: https://stjameswashpa.org/
Sacred Heart Church
Route 40/Main St.
Claysville, Pa. 15323
Takeout Only
Where:
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-225-1425
Website: https://stjameswashpa.org/
Saints Joachim and Anne Parish
St. Michael Church (Elizabeth)
101 McLay Dr.
Elizabeth, Pa. 15037
Where:
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Menu:
Baked or Fried Fish or Shrimp Dinner $15.00
Includes: Baked or Fried Fish Sandwich or Shrimp; choice of Haluski, Mac & Cheese or Pierogies; Cole Slaw
Ala Carte Items
Fried Fish Sandwich $10.00
Fried Shrimp $10.00
Haluski $ 3.00
Mac & Cheese $ 3.00
Pierogies (3) $ 3.00
Dozen Pierogies $10.00
Cole Slaw $ 3.00
Takeout Phone Number: 412-751-0613
Website: https://www.joachimandannediopitt.org/fish-fry
Queen of the Rosary Church (Glassport)
530 Michigan Ave.
Glassport, Pa. 15045
Where:
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu:
Baked or Fried Fish or Shrimp Dinner $15.00
Includes: Baked or Fried Fish Sandwich or Shrimp; choice of Haluski, Mac & Cheese or Pierogies; Cole Slaw
Ala Carte Items
Fried Fish Sandwich $10.00
Fried Shrimp $10.00
Haluski $ 3.00
Mac & Cheese $ 3.00
Pierogies (3) $ 3.00
Dozen Pierogies $10.00
Cole Slaw $ 3.00
Takeout Phone Number: 412-872-1536
Website: https://www.joachimandannediopitt.org/fish-fry
Saints John and Paul Parish
2586 Wexford Bayne Rd.
Sewickley, Pa. 15143
Where: Cardinal DiNardo Center
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11:30 a.m-7:30 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-3044
Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry
Beaver Valley Parishes – Good Samaritan Church (Ambridge)
725 Glenwood Ave.
Ambridge, Pa. 15003
When: March 4, 11, 18, 25 & April 1 and 8
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-266-6010
Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry
Saint John XXIII Parish
St. Benedict the Abbot Church
120 Abington Dr.
McMurray, Pa. 15317
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: Lunch 11 a.m-1 p.m.; Dinner 4-7 p.m.
Website: https://john23.org/news/fish-fry-news
St. Francis of Assisi Church
3609 Washington Ave.
Finleyville, Pa. 15332
When: Ash Wednesday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-941-9406
Website: https://john23.org/news/fish-fry-news
Saint Jude Parish
Sacred Heart Church (Shadyside)
310 Shady Ave.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-661-0187
Website: https://saintjudepgh.org/
Saint Katharine Drexel Parish
208 Abromaitis St.
Bentleyville, Pa. 15314
Where: Drexel Hall
When: Feb. 11, 18, 25; Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent incluring Good Friday
Times: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Menu: Food Choices and Prices here
Takeout Phone Number: 724-209-1370 ext. 424
Website: https://www.katharinedrexelpgh.org/
Saint Kilian Parish
7076 Franklin Rd.
Cranberry Twp., Pa. 16066
Takeout Only
Where: Parish Hall
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-625-1665
Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fish-fry
St. Louise de Marillac School
310 McMurray Rd.
Upper St Clair, Pa. 15241
Takeout Only
When: Fridays in Lent,
Times: 4:30-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-835-0600
Website: https://stlouiseschoolpa.org/support-stl/annual-fundraising/family-fish-fry/
Saints Martha and Mary Parish
St. Catherine of Sweden Church
2554 Wildwood Rd.
Allison Park, Pa. 15101
Where: Farmer Hall
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-486-6001
Website: https://www.stsmarthaandmaryparish.org/fish-fry-orders
Mary, Mother of God Parish
Corpus Christi Hall
803 Market St.
McKeesport, Pa. 15132
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 10 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-672-2220
Website: https://www.marymotherofgod1.org/
Mary, Queen of Peace Parish
81 S. 13th St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203
Takeout Only
Where: Parish Center
When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m-6:30 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-486-8380
Website: https://princeofpeacepittsburgh.com/fish-fry-2
Saint Matthias Parish
St. Ann Church
232 E. High St.
Waynesburg, Pa. 15370
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 4:30-7 p.m.; Lunch on Good Friday from 11:30 a.m-1 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-627-7568
Website: https://www.stmatthiasgreene.org/
St. Marcellus Church
1340 Jefferson Rd.
Jefferson, Pa. 15344
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: Lunch noon-3 p.m., Dinner 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-883-2445
Website: https://www.stmatthiasgreene.org/
Saint Michael the Archangel Parish
St. Bernard Church
311 Washington Rd.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
Where: Clairvaux Hall
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7:30 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-2697
Website: https://www.smapgh.org/
Saint Monica Parish (Beaver County)
116 Thorndale Dr.
Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010
Where: Founders Hall
When: Ash Wed. and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m
Takeout Phone Number: No phone orders
Website: http://www.saintmonica.us/
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Saint Joseph Church (Coraopolis)
1304 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, Pa. 15108
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: Lunch 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Dinner 3:30-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-329-7911
Website: https://www.mshj.org/
Saint Oscar Romero Parish
St. Patrick Church
317 W. Pike St.
Canonsburg, Pa. 15317
Takeout Only
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-746-9778
Website: https://www.romeroparish.org/fishfry
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church (Meadow Lands)
290 Hallam Ave.
Meadow Lands, Pa. 15347
Where: Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-228-8575
Website: https://www.romeroparish.org/fishfry
Our Lady of Fatima School
3005 Fatima Dr.
Aliquippa, Pa. 15001
Takeout Only
Where: Kohler Hall
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 4-7 p.m., Good Friday hours 3-7 p.m.
Menu:
Fried or Baked Fish Dinners and Sandwiches, Butterfly Shrimp, and delicious sides such as Pierogi, Cabbage and Noodles, Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, French Fries, and Vegetable!
Takeout Phone Number:
Website: https://www.ourladyoffatima-hopewell.org/
Our Lady of Hope Parish
St. Gabriel Church Hall (Whitehall)
5200 Greenridge Dr.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15236
Takeout Only
When: Fridays in Lent; Order by Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Times: 4-6:30 p.m.
Website: https://www.olhpgh.org/stgabff
St. Valentine Church
2910 Ohio St.
Bethel Park, Pa. 15102
Takeout Only
Where: Frawley Hall
When: Fridays in Lent; Order by Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Times: 4-6:30 p.m.
Website: https://www.olhpgh.org/stvalff
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
Saint Teresa of Avila Church (Perrysville)
1000 Avila Ct.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237
Takeout Only
Where: Schoppol Hall
When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Menu:
Choose from Fried Fish Dinner, Baked Fish Dinner or Fried Shrimp Dinner.
ALL dinners include a side of mac and cheese and our famous cole slaw.
Cost is just $12 per dinner.
We’re also offering a la carte quarts of New England clam chowder for $7 each.
Takeout Phone Number: No call in – orders taken carside
Website: https://www.mountcarmelpgh.org/fishfry
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
Saint Mary of the Assumption Church (Glenshaw)
2510 Middle Rd.
Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
Takeout Only
Where: Marian Hall
When: Ash Wednesday 2-7 p.m.; Fridays in Lent except Good Friday 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-684-1112 during takeout hours
Website: https://www.olphpgh.org/olphpgh.org/fish-fry
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
527 Bairdford Road
Bairdford, Pa. 15006
Where: Social Hall
When:
Wednesday, March 2 (Ash Wednesday)
Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8
Friday, April 15 (Good Friday)
Times: 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Menu:
Deluxe Fish Sandwich
Freshly Breaded or Baked Cod
Sandwiches or Dinners
Shrimp Basket
Crab Cakes
Pierogies, Haluski, Mac n Cheese
New England Clam Chowder
Bake Sale, Basket Raffle, 50/50
Takeout Phone Number: (724)265-4017
Website: https://www.ollakes.org/fish-fry
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
Saint Cecilia Church (Rochester)
635 California Ave.
Rochester, Pa. 15074
Takeout Only
Where: Church Hall
When: Fridays of Lent
Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-775-3775
Website: https://www.olotv.org/
Saints Peter and Paul School
370 East End Ave.
Beaver, Pa. 15009
Takeout Only
Where: School Hall
When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday
Times: 3-6 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 724-359-0659, 412-496-1272 – orders begin 1 hr. prior; order online from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Website: https://www.olotv.org/
Saint Paul of the Cross Parish
4040 Willow Ave.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15234
Takeout Only
Where: Former St. Anne School Bldg.
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: 4-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-631-5201 – Phones open 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Website: https://www.stpaulofthecross.com/Lenten-Fish-Fry
Saint Philip Parish
Ascension Church
114 Berry St.
Ingram, Pa. 15205
Takeout Only
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent
Times: 4-7 p.m.; Good Friday 3-7 p.m.
Website: https://www.saintphilipchurch.org/
Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Saint Catherine of Siena Church (Beechview)
1907 Broadway Ave.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216
Where: Social Hall
When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
Times: Lunch 11 a.m-1 p.m., Dinner 3-7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-531-2135 – Call 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weeks of fish fry
Website: https://www.stteresakolkatapgh.org/2022-parish-fish-fry
Shrines of Pittsburgh Grouping
Immaculate Heart of Mary
3058 Brereton St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 4-6:30 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-621-5441
Website: https://www.pghshrines.org/
Most Holy Name of Jesus Church
1515 Tinsbury St.
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212
When: Fridays in Lent
Times: 4-6:30 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-231-2196
Website: https://www.pghshrines.org/fishfry
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co.
1483 Jefferson Road
Jefferson, Pa. 15344
Where: Main Hall
When: March 2nd and every Friday thru Lent
Menu:
DINNER MENU
8 OZ FISH DINNER (8oz Fish Sand, FF, Cole Slaw) $12.00
BAKED FISH DINNER (2 Pieces, FF, Cole Slaw) $12.00
SHRIMP DINNER (6 Shrimp, FF, Cole Slaw) $12.00
CHICKEN STRIP DINNER (4 Strips, FF, Slaw) $12.00
ALA CARTE MENU
8 OZ FISH SANDWICH $8.00
BAKED FISH $8.00
SHRIMP (5) $5.00
CHICKEN STRIPS (5) $6.00
FISH NUGGETS $5.00
PEROGIES (5) $4.00
CABBAGE & NOODLES $3.00
HUSH PUPPIES (6) $2.00
FRENCH FRIES $3.00
COLE SLAW $3.00
MAC AND CHEESE $3.00
DESSERTS $2.00
POP /WATER $1.00
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 883-3901
Midway Volunteer Fire Department
99 St. John Street
Midway, PA 15060
Takeout Only
Where: Take Out Only – Upstairs of the Fire Department
When: Good Friday, April 15
Times: 11:00 to 7:00
Menu:
Fish Sandwich
Shrimp Basket
Midway Mess
Cabbage & Noodles
Mac & Cheese
Pierogies
Coleslaw
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 796-3141
Church of the Resurrection Byzantine Catholic
455 Center Rd.
Monroeville, PA 15146
When: March 2, 4, 11, 18, 25 April 1, 8
Times: 4-7pm
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 372-8650
Website: https://resurrectionmonroeville.wordpress.com/
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
901 Hartman St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
Takeout Only
Where: Order pick up at Church Social Hall
When: March 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th
Times: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Menu: Coming soon!
Pre-Order Takeout Phone Number: (412) 469-2955
Website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry
