SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Pink balloons were released in Swissvale’s Memorial Park as loved ones of Amari Mitchell gathered to remember her life.

The 18-year-old lived in Braddock and graduated from Woodland Hills High School last year. She died after being shot last week in Homestead.

“She was caring,” said her friend Imani. “You called her, she would show up for you no matter what she had to do to get there, Uber, bus.”

Others who attended the balloon release and candlelight vigil said they will remember Mitchell most for her heart of gold. Friends and family said memories of her big smile, quick wit and compassion will be everlasting in their hearts, which are broken beyond measure over her tragic death.

“We’re all numb,” said Mitchell’s aunt Debra Howard.

“That’s my best friend, and y’all took something from me that should not have been taken,” said Kay Kay.

According to police, Mitchell and two others were shot in Homestead last Thursday. She died Sunday, while Jason Chavis died the day of the shooting. A minor was also wounded but is expected to be OK.

For the family and friends of Mitchell, beneath the pain is anger for whoever is responsible for this shooting.

“I know revenge ain’t something you should pray on,” Kay Kay said. “But I pray to God, whoever the hell did this, I pray to God that you get what’s coming to you.”

Police are investigating the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call Allegheny County police.