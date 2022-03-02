PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here. If that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back!

So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day! For more information on the Lenten season in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, visit their website here.

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

MORE INFORMATION:

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

PITTSBURGH CATHOLIC DIOCESE

St. Aidan Parish

Blessed Francis Seelos Academy

201 Church Rd.

Wexford, Pa. 15090

Curbside Pickup Only

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, including Good Friday

Times: 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-585-3915 or 724-931-0596 — order after 2 p.m.

Website: https://saintaidanparish.org/fishfry



All Saints Parish

St. Conrad Social Center

125 Buttercup Road

Butler, Pa. 16001

Takeout Only

Where: Pick-up in social center

When: Fridays, Feb. 25 to April 8

Times: 4-7pm

Cost: $13

Menu:

Fried or Baked Fish

French Fries or Gluten-free Scalloped Potatoes

Green Beans, Coleslaw,

Bread & Butter

Dessert

Website: https://allsaintsbutler.org/Fish-Fry



Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish

Our Lady of the Valley Church

1 Park Rd.

Donora, Pa. 15033

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, incl. Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m-6 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-379-7559

Website: https://saintandrewmidmon.org/



The Church of the Assumption Parish

45 N. Sprague Ave.

Bellevue, Pa. 15202

Where: McGovern Hall

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-419-3959 – order after 3 p.m.

Website: https://www.assumptionchurch.org/fishfry



Blessed Trinity Parish

St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin

3198 Schieck St.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15227

Where: St. Albert Hall

When: Ash Wednesday thru Good Friday.

Times: Lunch 11 a.m-2 p.m., Dinner 3-7 p.m.

Menu:

Panko Breaded Fried Cod Fish Sandwich: $7.00

Panko Breaded Fried Cod Fish On A Dish: $7.00

Orange Juice and Herb Baked Cod Fish: $7.00

Gluten Free Available

Breaded Deep Fried Shrimp (8 Per Order) $7.00

Maryland Crab Cakes (2 Per Order) $7.00

Potato Pierogies (6 Per Order) $6.00

Tuna Salad Croissant w/Lettuce and Tomato: $5.00

Cheese Pizza Slice: $2.00

Fried Wheel of Provolone Cheese with Marinara: $5.00

Soup: 12oz New England Clam Chowder or Soup Du Jour (Weekly) $4.00

All Sides: $2.00

French Fries… Coleslaw… Haluski… Stewed Tomatoes… Side Salad… Macaroni and Cheese… Potato Pierogies (2 Per Order)

Assorted Desserts: $1.00

Fresh Made Donuts: $0.75 Each – $4.00 Per 1/2 Dozen – $8.00 Per Dozen

Beverages

Soda/Bottles Water: $1.00

Beer: $2.00

Buttermilk: $1.00

Coffee/Tea: Free

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-0221 or 412-461-9503

Website: https://www.blessedtrinitypgh.org/



Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish

245 Azalea Dr.

Monroeville, Pa. 15146

Where: Lourdes Center

When: Fridays, March 4-April 8

Times: 4:30-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-843-0668

Website: https://cdsfishfry.org/



Divine Mercy Parish

Epiphany Church Hall

184 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-471-1008

Website: https://divinemercypgh.org/fish-fry



Saint Faustina Parish

Saint Peter Church

670 South Main Street

Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057

Takeout Only

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Website: https://stfaustinaparish.org/lenten-fish-fry

Saint Louis Church

202 West State Street

West Sunbury, Pa. 16061

Takeout Only

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-6 p.m.

Website: https://stfaustinaparish.org/lenten-fish-fry



Saint Francis of Assisi Parish

St. Mary’s Church

821 Herman Road

Butler, PA 16002

Takeout Only

When: Fish frys are held Fridays: Feb. 25; March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8.

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Menu: fried fish, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, bread, tartar, cake

Website: https://www.saintfrancisparish.net/



Good Samaritan Parish

725 Glenwood Avenue

Ambridge, Pa. 15003

Takeout Only

Where: Jericho Hall

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: Order by 4 p.m. at 724-266-6010

Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry



Guardian Angels Parish

Most Blessed Sacrament Church

800 Montana Avenue

Natrona Heights, Pa. 15065

When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: Order M-F, 8 a.m-4 p.m. at 724-226-4900

Website: https://guardianangelspgh.org/



Holy Family Parish

Phone: 412-828-9846

St. Irenaeus Church (Oakmont)

387 Maryland Ave.

Oakmont, Pa. 15139

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: Lunch 11 a.m-1 p.m.; Dinner 4-7 p.m.

Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry

Holy Family School

444 Saint John St.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry

St. Joseph Church (Verona)

825 Second Ave.

Verona, Pa. 15147

When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry

Our Lady of Joy Church

2000 O’Block Rd.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239

When: Ash Wednesday & Fridays in Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Website: https://www.holyfamilypgh.org/fish-fry



Holy Spirit Parish

www.hsplc.org

St. Vincent de Paul

1 Lucymont Dr.

New Castle, Pa. 16102

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-652-5538

Website: www.hsplc.org

St. James the Apostle

4019 US 422

Pulaski, Pa. 16143

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-652-3498

Website: www.hsplc.org



Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish

St. Alphonsus Church

219 W. Lincoln Ave.

McDonald, Pa. 15057

When: Ash Wednesday and Friday, March 4

Times: 1 a.m-7 p.m.

Menu:

Fish Fried or Baked Fish – $10.00 (Dinner roll or Sandwich Bun included)

Cole Slaw – $1.00

3 Pierogi’s – $3.00

Halushki – $3.00

Mac n Cheese – $3.00

Dessert – $1.00

Takeout Phone Number: 724-272-7102

Website: https://www.stisidorethefarmer.org/fish-fry-2022

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

1111 Main St.

Burgettstown, Pa. 15021

Where: St. Bernadette Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent. No fish fry on Friday, April 1 and Good Friday

Times: 4-7:30 p.m.

Menu:

Dinner:

Fried Fish Sandwich Dinner – $11.00 (includes coleslaw and one side)

Baked Fish Sandwich Dinner – $11.00 (includes coleslaw and one side)

Kid’s Meal— Toasted Cheese Sandwich $5.00 (includes choice of Mac-n-cheese or French Fries)

Soup of the Day – $3.00

À la carte Selections:

Fried Fish Sandwich only – $8.00

Fried or Baked Fish on a Dish only – $8.00

Mac-n-cheese – $3.00

Cabbage and Noodles – $3.00

French Fries – $3.00

Green Beans – $2.00

Cole Slaw – $1.00

3 Pierogies – $3.00

12 Pierogies (Cooked) – $10.00

12 Pierogies (Frozen) – $9.00

Desserts – $1.00

Pop and Water – $1.00

Takeout Phone Number: Customers can call ahead after 2 p.m. at 724-947-5076

Website: https://www.stisidorethefarmer.org/fish-fry-2022

St. Columbkille Church

103 Church Rd.

Imperial, Pa. 15126

Takeout Only

Where: Church hall

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Menu:

#1 Combo Dinner – Small Fish and 5 Shrimp $10.00

#2 Shrimp Dinner – 9 Shrimp $10.00

#3 Adult Fish Dinner – 1 large Fish $10.00

#4 Child’s Fish Dinner – 1 Small Fish $9.00

#5 Fish Sandwich – 1 Large Fish on a Bun w/Fries $9.00

Dinners (# 1 – 4) include 3 sides: Mac & Cheese, French Fries and Cole Slaw

Additional sides are $2.00 each

Takeout Phone Number: Ordering will be curbside; remain in your car at the side door of the church

Website: https://www.stisidorethefarmer.org/fish-fry-2022



Saint James Parish

Immaculate Conception Church

119 W. Chestnut St.

Washington, Pa. 15301

Where: JFK School Church Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-222-9737

Website: https://stjameswashpa.org/

Sacred Heart Church

Route 40/Main St.

Claysville, Pa. 15323

Takeout Only

Where:

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-225-1425

Website: https://stjameswashpa.org/



Saints Joachim and Anne Parish

St. Michael Church (Elizabeth)

101 McLay Dr.

Elizabeth, Pa. 15037

Where:

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Menu:

Baked or Fried Fish or Shrimp Dinner $15.00

Includes: Baked or Fried Fish Sandwich or Shrimp; choice of Haluski, Mac & Cheese or Pierogies; Cole Slaw

Ala Carte Items

Fried Fish Sandwich $10.00

Fried Shrimp $10.00

Haluski $ 3.00

Mac & Cheese $ 3.00

Pierogies (3) $ 3.00

Dozen Pierogies $10.00

Cole Slaw $ 3.00

Takeout Phone Number: 412-751-0613

Website: https://www.joachimandannediopitt.org/fish-fry

Queen of the Rosary Church (Glassport)

530 Michigan Ave.

Glassport, Pa. 15045

Where:

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu:

Baked or Fried Fish or Shrimp Dinner $15.00

Includes: Baked or Fried Fish Sandwich or Shrimp; choice of Haluski, Mac & Cheese or Pierogies; Cole Slaw

Ala Carte Items

Fried Fish Sandwich $10.00

Fried Shrimp $10.00

Haluski $ 3.00

Mac & Cheese $ 3.00

Pierogies (3) $ 3.00

Dozen Pierogies $10.00

Cole Slaw $ 3.00

Takeout Phone Number: 412-872-1536

Website: https://www.joachimandannediopitt.org/fish-fry



Saints John and Paul Parish

2586 Wexford Bayne Rd.

Sewickley, Pa. 15143

Where: Cardinal DiNardo Center

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11:30 a.m-7:30 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-3044

Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry

Beaver Valley Parishes – Good Samaritan Church (Ambridge)

725 Glenwood Ave.

Ambridge, Pa. 15003

When: March 4, 11, 18, 25 & April 1 and 8

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-266-6010

Website: https://www.greatgrouping.org/fishfry



Saint John XXIII Parish

St. Benedict the Abbot Church

120 Abington Dr.

McMurray, Pa. 15317

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: Lunch 11 a.m-1 p.m.; Dinner 4-7 p.m.

Website: https://john23.org/news/fish-fry-news

St. Francis of Assisi Church

3609 Washington Ave.

Finleyville, Pa. 15332

When: Ash Wednesday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-941-9406

Website: https://john23.org/news/fish-fry-news



Saint Jude Parish

Sacred Heart Church (Shadyside)

310 Shady Ave.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-661-0187

Website: https://saintjudepgh.org/



Saint Katharine Drexel Parish

208 Abromaitis St.

Bentleyville, Pa. 15314

Where: Drexel Hall

When: Feb. 11, 18, 25; Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent incluring Good Friday

Times: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Menu: Food Choices and Prices here

Takeout Phone Number: 724-209-1370 ext. 424

Website: https://www.katharinedrexelpgh.org/



Saint Kilian Parish

7076 Franklin Rd.

Cranberry Twp., Pa. 16066

Takeout Only

Where: Parish Hall

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-625-1665

Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fish-fry



St. Louise de Marillac School

310 McMurray Rd.

Upper St Clair, Pa. 15241

Takeout Only

Where: Pick up in the back of the school, enter Door #8

When: Every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday

Times: 4:30-7 p.m.

Menu:

All seafood dinners include fries and coleslaw. Please no substitutions.

Fried Fish Sandwich Dinner $15.00

Baked Fish Dinner $15.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner $15.00

Pizza (includes 2 slices & fries) $10.00

Takeout Phone Number: 412-835-0600

Website: https://stlouiseschoolpa.org/support-stl/annual-fundraising/family-fish-fry/



Saints Martha and Mary Parish

St. Catherine of Sweden Church

2554 Wildwood Rd.

Allison Park, Pa. 15101

Where: Farmer Hall

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-486-6001

Website: https://www.stsmarthaandmaryparish.org/fish-fry-orders



Mary, Mother of God Parish

Corpus Christi Hall

803 Market St.

McKeesport, Pa. 15132

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 10 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-672-2220

Website: https://www.marymotherofgod1.org/



Mary, Queen of Peace Parish

81 S. 13th St.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

Takeout Only

Where: Parish Center

When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m-6:30 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-486-8380

Website: https://princeofpeacepittsburgh.com/fish-fry-2



Saint Matthias Parish

St. Ann Church

232 E. High St.

Waynesburg, Pa. 15370

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 4:30-7 p.m.; Lunch on Good Friday from 11:30 a.m-1 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-627-7568

Website: https://www.stmatthiasgreene.org/

St. Marcellus Church

1340 Jefferson Rd.

Jefferson, Pa. 15344

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: Lunch noon-3 p.m., Dinner 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-883-2445

Website: https://www.stmatthiasgreene.org/



Saint Michael the Archangel Parish

St. Bernard Church

311 Washington Rd.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Where: Clairvaux Hall

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7:30 p.m.

Menu:

Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Shrimp Dinner with fries or baked potato and coleslaw – $12.00, Fish Taco Dinner – $12.00, Mac and Cheese -$3.00, Haluski – $3.00, Pierogies -$3.00, and more!

Takeout Phone Number: 412-440-2697

Website: https://www.smapgh.org/



Saint Monica Parish (Beaver County)

116 Thorndale Dr.

Beaver Falls, Pa. 15010

Where: Founders Hall

When: Ash Wed. and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Menu

• Fried, baked fish or shrimp dinners cost $15 (include – roll, 1 side, coleslaw & dessert)

• Sides are: fries, mac ‘n cheese, pierogies or Haluski

• Fish Sandwich – $9

• Kids Cheese Pizza Meal – $6

• Ala Carte Fish or Shrimp – $9

Takeout Phone Number: No phone orders

Website: http://www.saintmonica.us/



Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Saint Joseph Church (Coraopolis)

1304 4th Ave.

Coraopolis, Pa. 15108

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: Lunch 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Dinner 3:30-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-329-7911

Website: https://www.mshj.org/



Saint Oscar Romero Parish

St. Patrick Church

317 W. Pike St.

Canonsburg, Pa. 15317

Takeout Only

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-746-9778

Website: https://www.romeroparish.org/fishfry

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church (Meadow Lands)

290 Hallam Ave.

Meadow Lands, Pa. 15347

Where: Miraculous Medal Banquet Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-228-8575

Website: https://www.romeroparish.org/fishfry



Our Lady of Fatima School

3005 Fatima Dr.

Aliquippa, Pa. 15001

Takeout Only

Where: Kohler Hall

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 4-7 p.m., Good Friday hours 3-7 p.m.

Menu:

Fried or Baked Fish Dinners and Sandwiches, Butterfly Shrimp, and delicious sides such as Pierogi, Cabbage and Noodles, Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, French Fries, and Vegetable!

Takeout Phone Number:

Website: https://www.ourladyoffatima-hopewell.org/



Our Lady of Hope Parish

St. Gabriel Church Hall (Whitehall)

5200 Greenridge Dr.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15236

Takeout Only

When: Fridays in Lent; Order by Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Times: 4-6:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.olhpgh.org/stgabff

St. Valentine Church

2910 Ohio St.

Bethel Park, Pa. 15102

Takeout Only

Where: Frawley Hall

When: Fridays in Lent; Order by Thursdays at 2 p.m.

Times: 4-6:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.olhpgh.org/stvalff



Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish

Saint Teresa of Avila Church (Perrysville)

1000 Avila Ct.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15237

Takeout Only

Where: Schoppol Hall

When: Fridays in Lent including Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Menu:

Choose from Fried Fish Dinner, Baked Fish Dinner or Fried Shrimp Dinner.

ALL dinners include a side of mac and cheese and our famous cole slaw.

Cost is just $12 per dinner.

We’re also offering a la carte quarts of New England clam chowder for $7 each.

Takeout Phone Number: No call in – orders taken carside

Website: https://www.mountcarmelpgh.org/fishfry



Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

Saint Mary of the Assumption Church (Glenshaw)

2510 Middle Rd.

Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

Takeout Only

Where: Marian Hall

When: Ash Wednesday 2-7 p.m.; Fridays in Lent except Good Friday 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-684-1112 during takeout hours

Website: https://www.olphpgh.org/olphpgh.org/fish-fry



Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

527 Bairdford Road

Bairdford, Pa. 15006

Where: St. Victors Parish Hall

When:

Wednesday, March 2 (Ash Wednesday)

Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8

Friday, April 15 (Good Friday)

Times: 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Menu:

Deluxe Fish Sandwich

Freshly Breaded or Baked Cod

Sandwiches or Dinners

Shrimp Basket

Crab Cakes

Pierogies, Haluski, Mac n Cheese

New England Clam Chowder

Bake Sale, Basket Raffle, 50/50

Takeout Phone Number: 724-265-4017

Website: https://www.ollakes.org/fish-fry



Our Lady of the Valley Parish

Saint Cecilia Church (Rochester)

635 California Ave.

Rochester, Pa. 15074

Takeout Only

Where: Church Hall

When: Fridays of Lent

Times: 11 a.m-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-775-3775

Website: https://www.olotv.org/

Saints Peter and Paul School

370 East End Ave.

Beaver, Pa. 15009

Takeout Only

Where: School Hall

When: Fridays of Lent including Good Friday

Times: 3-6 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 724-359-0659, 412-496-1272 – orders begin 1 hr. prior; order online from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Website: https://www.olotv.org/



Saint Paul of the Cross Parish

4040 Willow Ave.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15234

Takeout Only

Where: Former St. Anne School Bldg.

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: 4-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-631-5201 – Phones open 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.stpaulofthecross.com/Lenten-Fish-Fry



Saint Philip Parish

Ascension Church

114 Berry St.

Ingram, Pa. 15205

Takeout Only

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent

Times: 4-7 p.m.; Good Friday 3-7 p.m.

Website: https://www.saintphilipchurch.org/



Resurrection Parish

St. Thomas More Church (Bethel Park)

126 Ft. Couch Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15241

Order Online/Takeout Only

When:

Place orders online Mondays through Thursdays until noon.

Fish frys take place Fridays in Lent

Times: 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Menu: Choices and pricing

Website: https://www.resurrectionpgh.org/lenten-dinners-2022

St. John Capistran Church (Upper St. Clair)

1610 McMillan Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15241

Order Online/Takeout Only

When:

Place orders online Mondays through Thursdays until noon.

Fish frys take place Fridays in Lent

Times: 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Menu: Choices and pricing

Website: https://www.resurrectionpgh.org/lenten-dinners-2022



Saint Raphael the Archangel Parish

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

330 3rd Ave.

Carnegie, PA 15106

Takeout Only

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent

Times: 11:30 am-7:00 pm

Takeout Phone Number: Phone orders are taken from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm at 412-857-5318

Website: https://www.straphaelcgs.org/fish-fry-at-seas

Sts. Simon & Jude Parish

1607 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Takeout Only

Where: Life Center Gym

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, except Good Friday

Times: 4:30 pm-7:30 pm

Takeout Phone Number: Place orders from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm at 412-563-1353

Website: https://www.straphaelcgs.org/ssj-fish-fry



Shrines of Pittsburgh Grouping

Immaculate Heart of Mary

3058 Brereton St.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 4-6:30 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-621-5441

Website: https://www.pghshrines.org/

Most Holy Name of Jesus Church

1515 Tinsbury St.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

When: Fridays in Lent

Times: 4-6:30 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-231-2196

Website: https://www.pghshrines.org/fishfry



Saint Teresa of Kolkata Parish

Saint Catherine of Siena Church (Beechview)

1907 Broadway Ave.

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Where: Social Hall

When: Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

Times: Lunch 11 a.m-1 p.m., Dinner 3-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-531-2135 – Call 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. weeks of fish fry

Website: https://www.stteresakolkatapgh.org/2022-parish-fish-fry



Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church

363 West 11th Ave.

Homestead, PA 15120

Where: Church Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, including Good Friday

Times: 10:30 am – 7:00 pm

Takeout Phone Number: 412-462-1743

Website: https://www.thomastheapostle.net/lenten-fish-fry

Holy Trinity Church

529 Grant Ave. Ext.

W. Mifflin, PA 15122

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent, including Good Friday

Times: 10:30 am-6:30 pm

Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-9695

Website: https://www.thomastheapostle.net/lenten-fish-fry



Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish

Holy Spirit

2603 Old Elizabeth Rd.

W. Mifflin, PA 15122

Where: Horner Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent

Times: 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Takeout Phone Number: 412-466-3444

Website: https://www.triumphoftheholycrosspgh.org/parish-events

St. Thomas a’ Becket

139 Gill Hall Rd.

Jefferson Hills, PA 15025

Where: The Annex

When: Fridays during Lent

Times: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Takeout Phone Number: 412-655-9966

Website: https://www.triumphoftheholycrosspgh.org/parish-events



OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

Christ United Methodist Church

44 Highland Rd.

Bethel Park, PA 15102

Takeout Only

Where: Enter first driveway on Highland Road. Fish Fry is drive-thru. No pre-orders.

When: Fridays, March 4-April 8

Times: Lunch 11am-2pm, Dinner 4-7pm

Menu:

Fried Fish Sandwich, $15/meal

Fried Fish (no bun), $15/meal

Baked Fish, $15/meal

Boom-Boom Shrimp, $15/meal

Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos, $15/meal

Chicken Fingers, $10/meal

All meals include cole slaw and a choice of french fries, mac n cheese or haluski.

Website: https://christumc.net/fishfry



Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department

1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road

Crabtree, PA 15624

Where: Social Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent

Times: 4:30PM – 7PM

Menu:

Fried Fish Sandwich, Fries & Cole Slaw $11.00

Baked Fish Dinner, Pierogies, Cole Slaw $11.00

Fried Fish Sandwich $9.00

Homemade Haluski $5.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese $5.00

French Fries $3.00

Side of Pierogies $3.00

Dozen Pierogies $8.00

Cole Slaw $1.00

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-2231

Website: http://www.crabtreevfd.com/



Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

79 McGovern Blvd.

Glenwillard, PA 15046

Where: Social Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Every Friday Through Lent

Times: 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM

Menu:

Fried Fish Dinner $13.50

(Includes Fish Sandwich, Cole Slaw, Dessert, & Choice of Side)

French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Onion Rings (5-7), Pierogis (4) or Haluski

Baked Fish Dinner – $13.50

(Includes 2 Piece Baked Fish, Cole Slaw, Dessert, & Choice of Side)

French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Onion Rings (5-7), Pierogis (4) or Haluski

2 Piece Fried Fish Sandwich – $9.50

Shrimp Dinner (8 PC Butterfly Shrimp) – $13.50

(Includes Cole Slaw, Dessert, & Choice of Side)

French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Onion Rings (5-7), Pierogis (4) or Haluski

Kids Fish Dinner – $8.25

(Small Fish Sandwich, & Choice of 1 side)

French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Onion Rings (5-7), Pierogis (4) or Haluski

Kids Chicken Dinner – $8.50

(4 Chicken Planks, & Choice of 1 side)

French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Onion Rings (5-7), Pierogis (4) or Haluski

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 457-7430

Website: https://crescent-volunteer-fire-department-fish-fry-2022.square.site/



Eastern Area PreHospital Services

192 11th Street

Turtle Creek, Pa. 15145

Where: EMS Station

When: Ash Wednesday and Every Friday during Lent

Times: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155

Website: http://www.easternareaems.net/



St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church

4200 Homestead-Duquesne Road

Munhall, PA 15120

Takeout Only

Where: Social hall

When:

Friday March 4th Lenten Kitchen – 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Friday March 11th Lenten Kitchen – 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Friday March 18th Lenten Kitchen – 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Friday March 25th Lenten Kitchen – 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Friday April 1st Lenten Kitchen – 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Friday April 8th Lenten Kitchen – 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Menu:

Fried Fish Dinner,

Fish Sandwich,

Shrimp Dinner,

Pirohi,

Noodle Haluski

Bake Sale

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 461-9271

Website: https://steliasmunhallpa.weebly.com/lenten-kitchen.html



Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co.

1483 Jefferson Road

Jefferson, Pa. 15344

Where: Main Hall

When: March 2nd and every Friday thru Lent

Menu:

DINNER MENU

8 OZ FISH DINNER (8oz Fish Sand, FF, Cole Slaw) $12.00

BAKED FISH DINNER (2 Pieces, FF, Cole Slaw) $12.00

SHRIMP DINNER (6 Shrimp, FF, Cole Slaw) $12.00

CHICKEN STRIP DINNER (4 Strips, FF, Slaw) $12.00

ALA CARTE MENU

8 OZ FISH SANDWICH $8.00

BAKED FISH $8.00

SHRIMP (5) $5.00

CHICKEN STRIPS (5) $6.00

FISH NUGGETS $5.00

PEROGIES (5) $4.00

CABBAGE & NOODLES $3.00

HUSH PUPPIES (6) $2.00

FRENCH FRIES $3.00

COLE SLAW $3.00

MAC AND CHEESE $3.00

DESSERTS $2.00

POP /WATER $1.00

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 883-3901



Lowber V.F.C.

386 Lowber Rd.

Lowber, Pa. 15660

Where: Social Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday from March 4th through April 8th

Times: 11am till 7pm

Menu:

Fish sandwich $ 8.00

Fish sandwich w/ fries &slaw $10.00

Shrimp (6)pc. $6.00

Shrimp (6) pc. w/fries & slaw $8.00

Kids meals:

Chicken tenders (3) pc. $6.00

Chicken tender (3) pc. w/ one side $8.00

(Choice of fries, Mac & cheese , or (4) cheese sticks)

Sides:

Fries , Mac & cheese , Halushki,( 4)pc. cheese sticks,

Cole slaw, or (4 )pc. pierogi $2.00

Family Size Sides which is a take home container full w/one side $8.00

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 446-9978

Website: Lowber VFC Station 16 Facebook



Midway Volunteer Fire Department

99 St. John Street

Midway, PA 15060

Takeout Only

Where: Take Out Only – Upstairs of the Fire Department

When: Good Friday, April 15

Times: 11:00 to 7:00

Menu:

Fish Sandwich

Shrimp Basket

Midway Mess

Cabbage & Noodles

Mac & Cheese

Pierogies

Coleslaw

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 796-3141



Church of the Resurrection Byzantine Catholic

455 Center Rd.

Monroeville, PA 15146

When: March 2, 4, 11, 18, 25 April 1, 8

Times: 4-7pm

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 372-8650

Website: https://resurrectionmonroeville.wordpress.com/



St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

901 Hartman St.

McKeesport, PA 15132

Takeout Only

Where: Order pick up at Church Social Hall

When: March 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th

Times: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Menu: Coming soon!

Pre-Order Takeout Phone Number: (412) 469-2955

Website: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry



**KEEP CHECKING BACK EACH WEEK AS THE KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE CONTINUES TO GROW.