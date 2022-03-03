IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
An FBI spokesperson said they were "conducting law enforcement activity at that location."
Filed Under:FBI Raid, Green Tree, Highfield Care, Local TV, Pittsburgh FBI, Urgent Care

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An urgent care facility in Green Tree is back open one day after the FBI raided the medical office.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr

On Thursday, the person answering the phones at High Field Urgent Care and MRI did not identify the practice as “High Field,” instead they called it “Green Tree Medical.”

It’s not known what exactly the FBI was investigating. An FBI spokesperson said the agency was “conducting law enforcement activity at that location.”

Agents were seen loading boxes and computers into trucks, but no other information has been released.