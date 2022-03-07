By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Small business owners say the soaring gas prices are affecting every aspect of their businesses.

No one is exempt from the skyrocketing costs at the gas pump. From buying groceries to household items to utilities, the pinch is widely felt.

“I filled up my Toyota Highlander for $4.19 a gallon and that wasn’t pleasant,” said Mark Niskosky from Donora.

These soaring prices are having a trickledown effect. Shoppers are saying they’re now seeing prices creep up at the grocery store.

“Depending on how your income is, looking more for coupons and what’s on sale, checking ads. Whatever you can do to save a little,” said Brian Magliochette from Green Tree.

Small business owners say they too are feeling the defeat. Jeff Cohen owns Smallman Deli and Weiss Provision Meat Wholesaler in the Strip District said prolonged periods of spiking gas prices raise the everyday cost of doing business. Right now, Cohen is taking the hit, but eventually, he may be under pressure to pass costs on to his customers.

“Everything you get delivered, the cost increases for everyone. The price per pound goes up, you have to order more to keep your prices reasonable. It affects everyone. We deliver ourselves, so we have five trucks on the road, so every time you deliver an order, it costs you more money, and compared to a year ago, it’s 50% more than a year ago which is nuts,” Cohen said.

Baris Budak, the owner of Pizza Parma on Liberty Avenue downtown says the price of gas has affected all aspects of his business. He says it’s more expensive to make the pizzas and then deliver them. Gas means delivery drivers will be spending more at the pump.

Just like Cohen, he isn’t ready to raise prices just yet. He says although customers probably expect it, he’s going to wait and see how much the gas prices go up.

“Customers are understanding the situation. It’s not just pizzas. Everything is so expensive right now. Everything has gone up and I just feel like people are getting used to it and it’s not a good thing,” Budak said.

AAA expects gas prices to continue to rise, especially as we approach the summer.

For a breakdown of state-by-state gas prices, click here. To find cheap gas in Pennsylvania, click here.