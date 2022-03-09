PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day with this two-part recipe series!

Corned Beef Hash with Fried Eggs

Ingredients:

— 1 large russet potato, diced small

— 1 large sweet potato, diced small

— Greek Extra Virgin olive oil

— Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

— 1 large sweet onion, diced

— 3 cloves garlic, minced

— 2 cups corned beef, diced

— 1 tablespoon steak seasoning

— 2 to 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

— 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

— 4 large eggs

— Frank’s Hot Sauce, for serving

— Whole fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Toss the diced russet and sweet potatoes with enough olive oil to lightly coat the potatoes and season with a sea salt and pepper to taste. Place onto a parchment lined baking sheet and roast until golden and crisp, 20 to 25 minutes.

Heat just enough olive oil in a large skillet over a medium heat to cook the onions and garlic. Add the onions to the skillet and cook until the onions are translucent and starting to turn golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for just a minute longer, being careful not to burn the garlic. Add the corned beef, potatoes and steak seasoning. Cook for another couple of minutes to heat the corned beef through. Add the Worcestershire sauce and stir. Check for seasoning.

Add 2 tablespoons unsalted butter to a nonstick skillet and fry the eggs, seasoning with salt and pepper. About one minute into cooking the eggs, add about 1 tablespoon of water and cover the skillet to continue to cook the eggs without overcooking them. You want the egg yolks to be runny, so this will not take long at all.

Top the skillet of corned beef hash with the fried eggs, hot sauce to taste and parsley leaves.

Serves: 2-4

