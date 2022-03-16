PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is mixing up two St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks.
Peppermint Schnapps Ice Cream Shakes
Ingredients:
— 1 pint vanilla ice cream (I use Talenti Ice Cream)
— 1/4 cup peppermint schnapps
— 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
— 3 to 4 drops green liquid food coloring
— 2 mint sprigs
Directions:
Blend the ice cream, peppermint schnapps, vanilla and food coloring in a blender until smooth. Pour into two serving glasses and garnish each with a mint sprig.
Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
— 2 cups hot strong freshly brewed coffee
— 2 heaping teaspoons light brown sugar
— 2 ounces Bailey’s Irish Cream
— 2 ounces Irish Whiskey
— 1 ounce Peppermint Schnapps
— Whipped Cream
— Dark Chocolate Syrup (made for coffee drinks)
Directions:
Pour the hot coffee into two Irish coffee mugs and add 1 teaspoon of sugar into each mug. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the Irish Cream, Irish Whiskey and Peppermint Schnapps.
Top with whipped cream and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Serve immediately.
Yield: 2 servings
Click here for Rania’s Recipe for Corned Beef Hash With Fried Eggs!