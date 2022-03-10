By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Allegheny County’s Annual Project Prom Gown Giveaway Begins March 26

The Department of Human Services’ program that gives away free prom dresses is kicking off March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shop on Duff Road in Penn Hills.

For details about the schedule, eligibility and how to register for a timeslot, click here.

Free COVID-19 Test Kits Available Again From USPS

Click here to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the USPS.

UPMC Holding Virtual Job Fair

UPMC is hosting a virtual job fair next week.

You will be able to connect with recruiters and hiring managers about opportunities at UPMC on March 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more.

Upper St. Clair Community Blood Drive Set For Tuesday.

Upper St. Clair is holding a community blood drive Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at the community and recreation center at Boyce Mayview Park. Appointments are recommended.

Find details on how to schedule an appointment below:

Deadlines Approach In Special Election

Special elections for the 19th, 24th and 116th legislative districts will be held April 5.

Voters who aren’t registered to vote or need to update information have until March 21. Voters who want to use a mail-in or absentee ballot have until March 29.

For Allegheny County residents, voter registration forms can be found here, as well as mail-in and absentee ballot applications.

Pittsburgh International Airport Announces Temporary Overnight Train Shutdown And Busing Operation

Pittsburgh International Airport has announced a temporary closure of certain services. For more information, click here.

​Child Care Works Subsidized Child Care Program

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services offers a subsidized child care program that helps low-income families pay their child care fees. Click here to learn how to apply.

Allegheny County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

If you’re living in a household with at least one person who qualifies for unemployment, has lost income, or suffered financially due to COVID-19, you may qualify for assistance. Click here to apply.