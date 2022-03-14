PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest outside his home in Plum, and now his parents are demanding answers.

Dom Geraci is still in the hospital after the shooting on Friday. He had surgery on Monday to remove the bullet from his chest.

His parents believe the three suspects wanted their son’s sneaker collection, which they say is worth nearly $30,000.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Anthony Geraci, the victim’s father. “I wish I was there to take the bullet for him. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.”

Ring doorbell video captured Kristen Cardiff and Anthony Geraci’s 23-year-old son moments before he was shot outside his Plum home just before 8 p.m. last week

“Once he gets out of the vehicle, the kids ambushed him,” Anthony said.

“He remembers the guy coming from behind him and sticking a gun to his back,” Cardiff said.

The video shows three people in dark hoodies chasing the 23-year-old man around the back of his house and onto a porch. The men start fighting, someone pulls out a gun, and Dom was shot. One of the victim’s brothers tried to help.

“He was screaming for my other son,” Cardiff said.

“The gun was pulled on him also. He’s a wreck,” Anthony said. “He wished he was able to do something more.”

They believe they know the motive.

“He’s a shoe collector,” Anthony said. “He has a good amount of Jordans and collectibles.”

Dom’s family said the bullet shattered his ribs, grazed his liver, and he has fluid in one of his lungs.

“I feel lost and helpless,” Cardiff said. “There’s nothing I can do. I’m doing everything I can to help him.”

The suspects are still out there. The parents are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police are still investigating.