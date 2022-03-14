EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man was run down and killed while clearing snow from his driveway over the weekend.

Investigators say Brian Hyde was using a snowblower when he was hit and killed by an out-of-control driver near the top of his driveway at the intersection of Pine Lane and Water Street in East Huntingdon Township. Slick conditions are being blamed for the crash that killed the father of three.

“There was a 49-year-old male that was operating a snowblower machine to try to clear his driveway,” trooper Steven Limani said.

Parts of the snowblower still littered the scene on Monday. Police said the driver of the pickup truck allegedly involved lost control of his vehicle and Hyde likely never saw it coming.

“There are probably a lot of factors that played into this,” Limani said. “The snowblower obviously made a lot of noise, the fact we had inclement weather. At the time, the roads were snow-covered and slick.”

Hyde was a medical professional who worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for more than a quarter-century. The Hyde family has also dealt with more than their share of hardship and tragedy. Hyde recently moved to East Huntingdon to care for his ailing father. His brother also said Brian lost his wife to COVID-19 15 months ago.

He was also a successful high school baseball coach.

“It’s horrific. Very sad it happened,” Limani said.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver. The investigation continues.