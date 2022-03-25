PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides housing for people in need received $2.5 million from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh said getting this $2.5 million will help the organization continue helping families in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh just finished building three homes on North Braddock Avenue in Homewood last week. KDKA talked to one family who just moved in.

Three-year-old Zoey Campbell is already at home in her new bedroom. It’s a room she shares with her older sister. The Campbell family moved into the home on Sunday, so they’re still getting settled.

“At this point, I still feel like I’m on cloud 9,” said Jeremy Campbell.

The family of five used to live in a one-bedroom apartment in Bloomfield.

“All five of us were in one bedroom. So, we didn’t sleep very well,” said Mandy Campbell.

The family has been searching for a home for the last five years, but they couldn’t find anything affordable in Pittsburgh. They reached out to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh, got approved, and the rest is history.

“We took a look at their income, and they must have verifiable income. This is not a program where you can’t have income. You must have some income to qualify because we do provide a mortgage,” President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh Howard Slaughter Jr. said.

It’s a monthly mortgage with zero percent fixed interest for 30 years and a $950 down payment. Families also must complete 350 hours of sweat equity, which means participating in the building process. Slaughter Jr. said nonprofits like his couldn’t help people if it wasn’t for fundraising efforts and donors like Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“It’s going to allow us to do much more of what we already do. In addition to that, we are going to be able to establish an endowment to help us continue into perpetuity,” Slaughter said.

“I can tell you that money is going to be used for good, especially with Pittsburgh habitat. They’ve changed our lives and they change lives daily,” said Mandy Campbell.

Slaughter said a lot of people have been inquiring about homes. He encourages people in need to reach out.