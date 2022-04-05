By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

State Police Taking Applications For Youth Camp

Pennsylvania state police are now taking applications for its annual youth camp.

State police hold the camp jointly with the American Legion and National Guard. It will be held from June 5-11 at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg. It’s open for teens ages 15-17 who are interested in careers in law enforcement or the military.

This year marks the 50th camp. It was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

For more information, click here.

View the camp brochure here.

Registration For Pittsburgh Marathon Reopens

Registration for the Pittsburgh Marathon is back open after it closed last week.

The organizers said most events still have some capacity left. To register, click here.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Makes Schedule Changes For Upcoming Elections

With a special election and primary elections coming up, Pittsburgh Public Schools have made schedule changes.

On April 5, 15 schools will transition to remote learning for the special election.

For a list of those schools, click here.

Volunteers Sought For ‘What The Muck?’

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is looking for volunteers to clean up Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park.

For more information on the event and details about volunteering, click here.

Kevin James Coming To Pittsburgh

Actor and comedian Kevin James is coming to Pittsburgh. He’ll take the stage at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 6:30.

Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Coming To Pittsburgh

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at Heinz Hall on Nov. 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 9. You can get them by calling the box office at 412-392-4900 or online.