Slain Pennsylvania Trooper Is Recalled As A Model Officer

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A state police trooper who was shot to death while responding to a domestic incident three days ago in rural central Pennsylvania was remembered Monday as a model officer.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Col. Tyree Blocker, the state police commissioner, paid tribute to 23-year-old Landon Weaver after meeting with employees at the Huntingdon state police station where Weaver worked.

Weaver was killed Friday evening while responding to a reported violation of a protection-from-abuse order in Huntingdon County. An overnight manhunt led police on Saturday to an unoccupied mobile home near Raystown Lake, where they found suspect Jason Robison. Authorities said the 32-year-old Robison refused orders and made threats, and police fatally shot him.

“Landon Weaver was a young member of the Pennsylvania State Police, but one that exhibited all of the qualities, the professional qualities, that we look for in a member of the state police,” Blocker told WJAC-TV . “He was compassionate, he was professional, he had a good sense of humor and he possessed exceptional interpersonal skills.”

Weaver graduated from Central High School in Martinsburg in 2012 and began training at the police academy in December. He was assigned to a patrol unit in Huntingdon in June.

Wolf’s office said the Democratic governor met with members of Weaver’s family privately after spending time at the Huntingdon station.

Weaver’s visitation is Wednesday and the funeral is Thursday at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg. Weaver was the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty. Survivors include his wife, Macy.

Robison had been arrested more than a dozen times in the county, on charges that included making threats, assault, theft and driving on a revoked license. Robison last appeared in court on Dec. 16, when he was released on theft and driving charges after posting $10,000 bail.

State police said no new information on the investigation was available Monday, but they expected to release additional details in the coming days. Messages left for the district attorney and coroner were not immediately returned.

