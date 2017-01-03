Man Charged In Connection With Brackenridge Woman’s Homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a Brackenridge woman.
On Monday, Justin Bartlett, 25, was taken into custody in Fairmont, West Virginia after a brief foot pursuit.
Today, he was charged with homicide, burglary and theft in connection with the death of 63-year-old Linda McGinnis.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that McGinnis died Friday morning from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck. She was reported missing Friday, her car was gone, and her body was found inside her home the next day.
Authorities found McGinnis’ car in Mannington, West Virginia. Investigators say Bartlett had been driving it.
Bartlett has a long criminal history and was sentenced to two years in prison back in 2014 after breaking into a man’s home and setting his cat on fire.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter