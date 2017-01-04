Suspect Arraigned, Taken To Jail After Chaotic Fayette Co. Incident

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The suspect that police arrested after a fiery crash and manhunt Tuesday night has been arraigned and is in the Fayette County Prison.

Matthew Beers, 22, currently faces 21 charges. He kept his head down when he was escorted into the prison Wednesday morning and refused to answer any questions.

Beers began running from police around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he crashed a stolen Chevy Silverado from Connellsville into a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Bullskin Township. A viewer sent KDKA-TV video of the truck on fire after the crash.

“A truck came at a high rate of speed here through the telephone pole, flipped a couple times and landed right in the house,” neighbor Eric Johnson said.

“He could’ve killed my family because my kids were in the car getting ready to leave. He just missed hitting my car and killing my kids,” neighbor Jenny Johnson said.

Beers and the passenger in the truck took off on foot. State police searched the woods with no luck.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were then called to a car over a hillside. As it turns out, police say Beers had stolen a second vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, from someone’s garage. Then, around 7 p.m., police say one of the suspects attempted to steal a Lincoln MKX from a home.

The homeowner exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the neighborhood was put on lockdown.

“You were trapped inside the house. State police wouldn’t let you outside. They had the whole area, AR-15s looking into barns. Just crazy,” neighbor Kyle Johnson said.

Around 8:15 p.m., Beers was spotted at the Sheetz in Bullskin Township. He stopped to get food and was arrested. Police say they found a loaded handgun on him, drug paraphernalia and some items he allegedly stole from victims.

Beers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17. His bail has been set at $75,000.

Police are still looking for a second suspect Wednesday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter