Drivers Take On Snow-Covered Roads During Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Like it or not, winter is back. The snow’s arrival caught many by surprise as they headed home from work on Thursday evening.

“It’s pretty awful. I haven’t watched the news lately, so it just came out of nowhere for me,” said one driver who was brushing off her car in a parking lot.

It didn’t take much snow to make the commute home a snail’s pace. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles along Interstate 79 southbound. There were numerous reports of accidents as people tried to navigate home through the flakes.

“It was very fast. Everyone in front of me stopped. I stopped. I could see her coming and I knew she wasn’t going to stop. So it was just basically brace for impact,” said one driver who was in a rear collision.

Road crews appeared to do a good job getting salt down ahead of the snowfall and keeping the main roads clear. Even so, some were concerned about heading out onto the roads.

“I’m worried about driving home. So, I need to slow down,” another driver said.

The snow has brought us some beautiful winter scenes. Flakes floated through the air and gathered on tree limbs. Beautiful or not, there is mixed opinion on Mother Nature’s display.

“I’m a fan of snow,” said the driver brushing off her car. “I’d rather have this than the rain we had the other day.”

But the driver who had her bumper damaged in the accident said, “I don’t like it at all. Don’t like the snow at all.”