Community Mourns ‘Witty And Intelligent’ Teen Killed In Fire

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Classes are scheduled to begin as normal tomorrow at Avonworth High School, but it will be anything but normal.

It’s the first day back at school since Hannah Milbert, 15, was killed in a fire.

Suzanne Stewart was Hannah’s Girl Scout Troop Leader.

“My daughter was going ice skating and they picked up a bunch of kids in the neighborhood next to Hannah, and they saw the fire,” she said.

Fire raced through the Milbert home on Wible Lane in Ohio Township Saturday night. Trapped inside was Hannah, a 10th grade student well known throughout this small, tightly knit community.

“It’s hard. It’s a shock. I personally have a strong faith in God and so does she. That’s the only way we’re going to get through,” said Troop Leader Stewart.

Hannah’s sister described her as “witty and intelligent.” She was an active member of the Girl Scouts for years. So much so, her troop co-leaders were planning to gather with the girls to try and help them through their grief.

“We’ve called together all of our Girl Scouts to come together, because they are all so heartbroken, in shock so we’re going to reflect on her life,” said Stewart.

What caused the fire is still under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal, although it is believed the fire started in a downstairs laundry room. The house was a total loss, leaving a family grappling with not only the loss of their beloved daughter, but everything they owned.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to help the family.

“The worse thing that could ever happen to them just happened to them. Not only did they lose everything, I can’t even comprehend losing everything, but they also lost their daughter,” Stewart said.

Counselors will be on hand throughout the day on Monday to talk to any student who has a need to talk.